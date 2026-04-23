The Good, Bad, and Ugly: Moments You Missed From Zurich Classic and Chevron Championship

One swing landed on the highlight reel. Another brought the rulebook into play. A third left commentators questioning everything they thought they knew about the LPGA fairway. Thursday in the golf world had a bit of everything with two tournaments running at the same time. One is a women’s major making its Houston debut, and the other is the PGA Tour’s only team event. Between them, golf gave fans three moments that didn’t top the leaderboard but were worth a second look.

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The Good: Patty Tavatanakit’s Shot That Silenced Memorial Park

Major championships demand clarity on who can handle the pressure. On Thursday at Memorial Park, Patty Tavatanakit faced a test on the 17th: rough lie, water in play, and 149 yards to the pin. She cleared the hazard without hesitation. The Golf Channel called it one of the day’s best shots.

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This course will host the Chevron Championship for the first time in 2026. To keep the winner’s jump tradition, organizers built a $60,000 plunge pool near the 18th green in Memorial Park’s new setup. Tavatanakit won this major as a rookie in 2021, leading from start to finish, and her experience with major pressure was clear on Thursday. She finished Round 1 at five under par 67, tied for the lead with Somi Lee, and put herself right where a past champion belongs.

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The Bad: Andrew Novak’s Costly Mistake at TPC Louisiana

Defending champions feel a special pressure at the Zurich Classic. Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin won here in 2025, with Griffin sinking a 35-foot putt on the final hole to beat the Højgaard twins by one shot. They returned to New Orleans confident in their ability to close out tournaments. But their first shot of the 2026 event, which came on the 16th hole since their group started on the back nine, did not go as planned.

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During a practice swing, Novak accidentally moved his ball, which led to a one-stroke penalty under Rule 9.4b. The PGA Tour’s social media team summed up the moment with this caption:

“Don’t say it. Don’t say it. Don’t say it. That’s one.”

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The joke worked because every golfer has been there, taking a relaxed practice swing and seeing the ball move before the round even starts. The rules don’t care about intent. In the Zurich Classic’s team format, every stroke counts, and no defending champion wants to start with an extra one.

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The Ugly: Ina Yoon’s Shank That Shocked the Booth

The par-3 7th hole at Memorial Park is 186 yards long and usually isn’t the toughest on the course. But for Ina Yoon on Thursday afternoon, tied for second with three holes to play, it turned out to be the most important. Earlier in the week, there had already been some unexpected viral moments that often shape the early women’s tour season, but what happened next stood out.

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Yoon’s shot didn’t make it over the canyon between the tee and the green. Broadcaster Tom Abbott summed it up simply:

“I’m not sure if I’ve ever seen a shot like that on the LPGA.”

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Morgan Pressel admitted she’s had her own share of shanks but said Yoon’s was especially surprising because of her position on the leaderboard. The double bogey put Yoon three shots behind the leader. At 22, in her second LPGA season, she already has nearly $1 million in career earnings. After the 7th, she regained her composure and finished with a three-under 69, still in the top 10. The memory of the hole will hurt, but her scorecard held up.