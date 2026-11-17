Two-time major champion Bryson DeChambeau is heading to the DP World Tour after his former employer, LIV Golf, was forced to liquidate its assets amid bankruptcy proceedings. However, the Californian’s sudden move to the European circuit has created a major problem, one that has drawn sympathy from golf veteran and four-time DP World Tour tournament champion Paul McGinley, who feels for those caught up in the situation.

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“The guys I feel sorry for are the guys not so much next year in 2027 on the DP World Tour, it’s 2028 because you’ve got 30 really world-class players coming back to play on the DP World Tour next year from LIV, and they’re probably going to take 20 or 30 of the 100 cards that are available,” McGinley told Sky Sports. “So there’s really 20 or 30 [fewer] spots for the current players to play for next year in terms of keeping their status for 2028.

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“So that’s going to be a difficult scenario for them, and they didn’t get the riches that the guys [who] went to LIV did.”

McGinley is not wrong. There will be a total of 199 players on the DP World Tour in 2027, and since DeChambeau is joining as a Category 1 player, a status for recent major champions and Race to Dubai winners, he will receive a multi-year exemption. Of course, players have already secured their positions on the DP World Tour for the upcoming season through various developmental tours, meaning Bryson’s arrival is unlikely to affect them immediately.

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However, the real problem could emerge when players have to fight to retain their playing privileges for the 2028 season. The top 100 players in the Race to Dubai rankings earn their cards for the following year. This means those who narrowly miss out on a place because of elite players like DeChambeau are unlikely to be pleased. The situation becomes even more frustrating for them considering that the two-time major champion is being welcomed despite having previously joined a rival league.

And DeChambeau is not the only LIV defector adding to the competition. Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, and Bubba Watson have also signed agreements to receive invitations to a specific number of tournaments next season. On top of that, several DP World Tour veterans, including Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Paul Casey, Graeme McDowell, and Sergio Garcia, could also make their returns. All of this means the competition for playing privileges is only going to get tougher for existing DP World Tour members.

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That is precisely why several current DP World Tour players have criticised the influx of LIV defectors. Joost Luiten, Eddie Pepperell, and others have already voiced their concerns, suggesting that the returning players could make an already difficult fight for tour membership even more challenging. McGinley sympathised with the European players’ criticism but argued the return has to happen.

“So I can understand why they’re feeling aggrieved,” he added. “There’s no real winners in this whole scenario here. There’s not a clear-cut winner in this scenario. It’s been pretty ugly for golf in the last two or three years, and now it’s time to put the pieces back together, and starting next year, having the LIV guys back playing in Europe is a start to trying to put this game back together and relationships back together.”

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DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings previously insisted that the circuit has a responsibility to protect its members, employees, and identity, which is why players cannot be allowed to compete on both tours indefinitely. However, despite that stance, he has defended the decision to accommodate LIV defectors, saying the DP World Tour has taken a “pragmatic approach” to a “unique and unprecedented situation.”

Amid all this, what makes DeChambeau’s decision to join the DP World Tour particularly shocking is that he continued to support LIV Golf even as several players began leaving the league. In fact, he even said he “gave it everything” to keep the league alive. Many had speculated that with LIV’s future in doubt, DeChambeau would shift his focus to YouTube while serving his PGA Tour suspension before eventually attempting to make a comeback to the American circuit.

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Now, however, he has another option. DeChambeau can serve his PGA Tour suspension while competing on the European circuit. And if he puts together a strong enough 2027 campaign, he could even earn a PGA Tour card for the following season.