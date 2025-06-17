The IRS Just Claimed a Bigger Cut Than JJ Spaun’s Caddie

Of all the events on the PGA Tour, the U.S. Open offers the second-highest prize pool. This is right behind the PLAYERS Championship which has a total pool of $25 million. The total prize pool at the third major of the season is $21.5 million with the winner pocketing 20% of the whole purse. That means JJ Spaun will leave Oakmont Country Club with $4.3 million. Or will he?

With $4.3 million it is doubtful. He has a few important payments that he will have to make, including that for his trusted partner and sidekick right beside him, his caddie, Mark Carens. While Carens will be owed a small amount for his consistent effort and positive vibes, it is nothing compared to the huge amount that the US Government will pocket as part of the tax they levy on income. Spaun while still richer, will not be as rich as people think he is.

JJ Spaun’s caddie pockets a six-figure sum after Major victory

Mark Carens has been the caddie for JJ Spaun for nearly four years. After playing professionally for a bit, Carens started caddying in 2002, beginning his career beside the golfer on the Korn Ferry Tour. He has caddied for the likes of Aaron Baddeley, Brendon Todd, Morgan Hoffman, and Jonathan Byrd. His memorable spells came with Bubba Watson and Kim Si-Woo. He was right beside the former when he clinched the second spot at the 2010 PGA Championship, while he was a key factor behind Kim’s 2017 PLAYERS Championship victory as well.

Carens started caddying for Spaun in 2021 and was the bagman during the American golfer’s first victory on the Tour, which was the 2022 Valero Texas Open. During the 2025 PLAYERS Championship, he played a significant role in ensuring JJ Spaun’s head stayed in the game. “Let’s stay in the moment”, was his advice for the golfer, which gave Spaun the right push he needed. Spaun rallied to tie the contest, before eventually bowing out in the playoff, losing out to Rory McIlroy.

Caddies get paid a percentage of the share of the prize money, depending on where the golfer had finished. For making the cuts, bagmen get paid 5%, 7% for a top-10 finish, and 10% for a victory. JJ Spaun’s victory means Carens pockets 10% of $4.3 million, JJ Spaun’s windfall from his title-winning campaign at the Oakmont Country Club. This means that Carens will get around $430,000 from the golfer for his efforts on his side.

The tax payable on JJ Spaun’s windfall

With the golfer getting paid a huge sum, there is one person that will soon come calling demanding their share – The US government. The prize money is part of the taxable income bracket with two different taxes levied on it. The first would be the US Federal Tax which is at 37% right now. Spaun also has to pay a portion of his income as state tax. Pennsylvania, where he claimed his major victory, has a state tax percentage of 3.07, while Arizona, where he resides has a 2.5% rate on income.

Only one type of a certain tax could be levied on the income, and it should likely be the Pennsylvania one. So that means that Spaun will pay the US Government, nearly $1,591,000 and the Pennsylvania state government, 132,010 dollars. In total Spaun will spend $1,723,010 as tax and will pocket only $2,576,990 in actuality. While it is still a big number, it has been significantly reduced from the actual payout he is supposed to have received for the Oakmont victory. Spaun will have to pay the likes of his caddie, coaches, travel, and stay expenses from this seven-figure sum.

So, in short, Mark Carens, the caddie who put in time and effort to help Spaun win his first major title, earns $430,000 while the Government, earns nearly $1.7 million in total, thanks to JJ Spaun’s victory on the major stage. What a major turnaround. Literally!