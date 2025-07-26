brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Golf

The ISPS Handa Senior Open 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

ByProma Chatterjee

Jul 25, 2025 | 9:48 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

The Open Made Simple: Grab Your Free Fan Guide

Get quick insights, trivia & key storylines. Sign up to grab your copy.

The 2025 ISPS Handa Senior Open isn’t just another name on the PGA Tour Champions event list. It is the 38th edition of the last major right before the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs. Returning to the iconic Sunningdale Golf Club from July 24–27, the tournament welcomes the game’s over-50 elite to compete on one of England’s most revered layouts. Now in its 2025 edition, the ISPS Handa Senior Open carries more than just nostalgic weight; it can change the entire trajectory of the race for the Charles Schwab Cup — a shot at legacy and a serious payday. So just how much is on the line at this year’s Senior Open?

This year’s ISPS Handa Senior Open Championship boasts a purse of $2.85 million, with a winner’s share of $447,800 — a sum that tops the standard 15% payout structure on the PGA Tour Champions. That elevated prize not only underscores the tournament’s major status but also reflects the depth of competition expected at Sunningdale Golf Club. With a 156-player field led by heavyweights like Miguel Angel Jimenez and Ernie Els, Steve Alker, the four-day showdown promises a fierce battle not just for silverware, but for a life-changing paycheck.

While the money is headline-worthy, the implications run deeper. The championship marks the final senior major of the year, and every dollar earned also counts as a Charles Schwab Cup point — a vital currency in the race to qualify for the season-ending playoffs. The top 72 players qualify for the postseason, with the top five in the final standings earning a share of a $2.1 million bonus pool, paid out as annuities. Although PGA Tour Champions events do not offer Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points, the winner gains key exemptions extending the open’s worth beyond the week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Here’s a complete breakdown of the prize money:

AD

1447,800
2298,680
3168,036
4134,292
5113,772
693,936
780,484
867,032
960,192
1053,694
1149,362
1245,942
1342,978
1441,154
1539,444
1637,620
1735,910
1834,542
1933,402
2032,490
2131,578
2230,666
2329,754
2428,842
2527,930
2627,018
2726,106
2825,194
2924,396
3023,598
3122,800
3222,002
3321,318
3420,634
3520,064
3619,494
3718,924
3818,354
3917,898
4017,328
4116,872
4216,302
4315,846
4415,276
4514,820
4614,364
4713,794
4813,338
4912,768
5012,312
5111,742
5211,286
5310,716
5410,260
559,690
569,234
578,778
588,436
597,980
607,638
617,296
626,954
636,726
646,384
656,156
665,814
675,586
685,358
695,130
704,902

This open stays true to the standard format of the PGA Tour Championships. Played by the elite veterans of the sport, this event brings not just enthusiasm but also glory and true technical mastery to golf. It follows the classic 72-hole stroke play format, demanding consistency, grit, and sharp nerves from start to finish. It involved 4 rounds across 4 days, including past champions and top-ranked seniors. The top 70 players survive the cut following two rounds, as they head into the decisive rounds of the game. K.J. Choi took home the massive paycheck in 2024, while Alex Cejka claimed it in 2023. The ISPS Handa Senior Open is not just another stage to perform; it’s a true show of class and sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Round 2 Standings at ISPS Handa Senior Open

The crowd witnessed a bogey-free masterclass at Sunningdale on Friday. As Padraig Harrington teed off the shots with his perfectly planned equipment arsenal, he carded a masterful 5-under 65, snagging a narrow one-stroke lead. The Irishman leaned on smart course management and clutch recovery shots to stay clear of trouble. His late birdie on the 18th capped off a round defined by patience and grit — qualities that have already earned him one senior major this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

What’s your perspective on:

Can Padraig Harrington maintain his lead, or will K.J. Choi snatch victory at Sunningdale?

Have an interesting take?

But the leaderboard has more to offer, with other players just strokes apart in the chase. Tailing right behind Harrington is the Japanese golfer K.J. Choi. He commanded the lead until a bogey at his 16th and 17th holes forced him to settle at 67. Choi is tied alongside Thomas Bjørn, who was angry with his spoiled start in the opening round. Bjørn channeled that frustration into four birdies in five holes at the start. R. González, J. Leonard, C. Percy, and E. Els are all tied together at T4.

Now with only two rounds left, the Handa Senior Open 2025 is all set for a thrilling conclusion on the weekends. With players at a shots difference from each other, the weekend is sure to deliver nerve-wracking gameplay.

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Can Padraig Harrington maintain his lead, or will K.J. Choi snatch victory at Sunningdale?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved