The ISPS Handa Senior Open 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The 2025 ISPS Handa Senior Open isn’t just another name on the PGA Tour Champions event list. It is the 38th edition of the last major right before the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs. Returning to the iconic Sunningdale Golf Club from July 24–27, the tournament welcomes the game’s over-50 elite to compete on one of England’s most revered layouts. Now in its 2025 edition, the ISPS Handa Senior Open carries more than just nostalgic weight; it can change the entire trajectory of the race for the Charles Schwab Cup — a shot at legacy and a serious payday. So just how much is on the line at this year’s Senior Open?
This year’s ISPS Handa Senior Open Championship boasts a purse of $2.85 million, with a winner’s share of $447,800 — a sum that tops the standard 15% payout structure on the PGA Tour Champions. That elevated prize not only underscores the tournament’s major status but also reflects the depth of competition expected at Sunningdale Golf Club. With a 156-player field led by heavyweights like Miguel Angel Jimenez and Ernie Els, Steve Alker, the four-day showdown promises a fierce battle not just for silverware, but for a life-changing paycheck.
While the money is headline-worthy, the implications run deeper. The championship marks the final senior major of the year, and every dollar earned also counts as a Charles Schwab Cup point — a vital currency in the race to qualify for the season-ending playoffs. The top 72 players qualify for the postseason, with the top five in the final standings earning a share of a $2.1 million bonus pool, paid out as annuities. Although PGA Tour Champions events do not offer Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points, the winner gains key exemptions extending the open’s worth beyond the week.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the prize money:
|1
|447,800
|2
|298,680
|3
|168,036
|4
|134,292
|5
|113,772
|6
|93,936
|7
|80,484
|8
|67,032
|9
|60,192
|10
|53,694
|11
|49,362
|12
|45,942
|13
|42,978
|14
|41,154
|15
|39,444
|16
|37,620
|17
|35,910
|18
|34,542
|19
|33,402
|20
|32,490
|21
|31,578
|22
|30,666
|23
|29,754
|24
|28,842
|25
|27,930
|26
|27,018
|27
|26,106
|28
|25,194
|29
|24,396
|30
|23,598
|31
|22,800
|32
|22,002
|33
|21,318
|34
|20,634
|35
|20,064
|36
|19,494
|37
|18,924
|38
|18,354
|39
|17,898
|40
|17,328
|41
|16,872
|42
|16,302
|43
|15,846
|44
|15,276
|45
|14,820
|46
|14,364
|47
|13,794
|48
|13,338
|49
|12,768
|50
|12,312
|51
|11,742
|52
|11,286
|53
|10,716
|54
|10,260
|55
|9,690
|56
|9,234
|57
|8,778
|58
|8,436
|59
|7,980
|60
|7,638
|61
|7,296
|62
|6,954
|63
|6,726
|64
|6,384
|65
|6,156
|66
|5,814
|67
|5,586
|68
|5,358
|69
|5,130
|70
|4,902
This open stays true to the standard format of the PGA Tour Championships. Played by the elite veterans of the sport, this event brings not just enthusiasm but also glory and true technical mastery to golf. It follows the classic 72-hole stroke play format, demanding consistency, grit, and sharp nerves from start to finish. It involved 4 rounds across 4 days, including past champions and top-ranked seniors. The top 70 players survive the cut following two rounds, as they head into the decisive rounds of the game. K.J. Choi took home the massive paycheck in 2024, while Alex Cejka claimed it in 2023. The ISPS Handa Senior Open is not just another stage to perform; it’s a true show of class and sport.
Round 2 Standings at ISPS Handa Senior Open
The crowd witnessed a bogey-free masterclass at Sunningdale on Friday. As Padraig Harrington teed off the shots with his perfectly planned equipment arsenal, he carded a masterful 5-under 65, snagging a narrow one-stroke lead. The Irishman leaned on smart course management and clutch recovery shots to stay clear of trouble. His late birdie on the 18th capped off a round defined by patience and grit — qualities that have already earned him one senior major this year.
PGA Tour Champions Highlights: 2025 ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 1 | Golf Channel https://t.co/WCxcUYGi5H
— Golf Venezuela (@GolfVenezuela) July 25, 2025
But the leaderboard has more to offer, with other players just strokes apart in the chase. Tailing right behind Harrington is the Japanese golfer K.J. Choi. He commanded the lead until a bogey at his 16th and 17th holes forced him to settle at 67. Choi is tied alongside Thomas Bjørn, who was angry with his spoiled start in the opening round. Bjørn channeled that frustration into four birdies in five holes at the start. R. González, J. Leonard, C. Percy, and E. Els are all tied together at T4.
Now with only two rounds left, the Handa Senior Open 2025 is all set for a thrilling conclusion on the weekends. With players at a shots difference from each other, the weekend is sure to deliver nerve-wracking gameplay.
