The ISPS Handa Senior Open 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The 2025 ISPS Handa Senior Open isn’t just another name on the PGA Tour Champions event list. It is the 38th edition of the last major right before the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs. Returning to the iconic Sunningdale Golf Club from July 24–27, the tournament welcomes the game’s over-50 elite to compete on one of England’s most revered layouts. Now in its 2025 edition, the ISPS Handa Senior Open carries more than just nostalgic weight; it can change the entire trajectory of the race for the Charles Schwab Cup — a shot at legacy and a serious payday. So just how much is on the line at this year’s Senior Open?

This year’s ISPS Handa Senior Open Championship boasts a purse of $2.85 million, with a winner’s share of $447,800 — a sum that tops the standard 15% payout structure on the PGA Tour Champions. That elevated prize not only underscores the tournament’s major status but also reflects the depth of competition expected at Sunningdale Golf Club. With a 156-player field led by heavyweights like Miguel Angel Jimenez and Ernie Els, Steve Alker, the four-day showdown promises a fierce battle not just for silverware, but for a life-changing paycheck.

While the money is headline-worthy, the implications run deeper. The championship marks the final senior major of the year, and every dollar earned also counts as a Charles Schwab Cup point — a vital currency in the race to qualify for the season-ending playoffs. The top 72 players qualify for the postseason, with the top five in the final standings earning a share of a $2.1 million bonus pool, paid out as annuities. Although PGA Tour Champions events do not offer Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points, the winner gains key exemptions extending the open’s worth beyond the week.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Here’s a complete breakdown of the prize money:

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

1 447,800 2 298,680 3 168,036 4 134,292 5 113,772 6 93,936 7 80,484 8 67,032 9 60,192 10 53,694 11 49,362 12 45,942 13 42,978 14 41,154 15 39,444 16 37,620 17 35,910 18 34,542 19 33,402 20 32,490 21 31,578 22 30,666 23 29,754 24 28,842 25 27,930 26 27,018 27 26,106 28 25,194 29 24,396 30 23,598 31 22,800 32 22,002 33 21,318 34 20,634 35 20,064 36 19,494 37 18,924 38 18,354 39 17,898 40 17,328 41 16,872 42 16,302 43 15,846 44 15,276 45 14,820 46 14,364 47 13,794 48 13,338 49 12,768 50 12,312 51 11,742 52 11,286 53 10,716 54 10,260 55 9,690 56 9,234 57 8,778 58 8,436 59 7,980 60 7,638 61 7,296 62 6,954 63 6,726 64 6,384 65 6,156 66 5,814 67 5,586 68 5,358 69 5,130 70 4,902

This open stays true to the standard format of the PGA Tour Championships. Played by the elite veterans of the sport, this event brings not just enthusiasm but also glory and true technical mastery to golf. It follows the classic 72-hole stroke play format, demanding consistency, grit, and sharp nerves from start to finish. It involved 4 rounds across 4 days, including past champions and top-ranked seniors. The top 70 players survive the cut following two rounds, as they head into the decisive rounds of the game. K.J. Choi took home the massive paycheck in 2024, while Alex Cejka claimed it in 2023. The ISPS Handa Senior Open is not just another stage to perform; it’s a true show of class and sport.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Round 2 Standings at ISPS Handa Senior Open

The crowd witnessed a bogey-free masterclass at Sunningdale on Friday. As Padraig Harrington teed off the shots with his perfectly planned equipment arsenal, he carded a masterful 5-under 65, snagging a narrow one-stroke lead. The Irishman leaned on smart course management and clutch recovery shots to stay clear of trouble. His late birdie on the 18th capped off a round defined by patience and grit — qualities that have already earned him one senior major this year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But the leaderboard has more to offer, with other players just strokes apart in the chase. Tailing right behind Harrington is the Japanese golfer K.J. Choi. He commanded the lead until a bogey at his 16th and 17th holes forced him to settle at 67. Choi is tied alongside Thomas Bjørn, who was angry with his spoiled start in the opening round. Bjørn channeled that frustration into four birdies in five holes at the start. R. González, J. Leonard, C. Percy, and E. Els are all tied together at T4.

Now with only two rounds left, the Handa Senior Open 2025 is all set for a thrilling conclusion on the weekends. With players at a shots difference from each other, the weekend is sure to deliver nerve-wracking gameplay.