The LIV Golf UK 2025: Top 5 Bets for $20M Event Explored

Some courses reward ball-striking. Others reward nerve. JCB Golf & Country Club? It demands both. LIV Golf returns to this challenging venue with pressure building and just two events left before the season finale. With $20 million on the line, this week isn’t just about playing well; it’s about showing up big, and for a few, redeeming their Open Championship slip-ups.

If you’re eyeing the odds or just chasing drama, here are five players who could steal the show at LIV Golf UK.

Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau has been LIV Golf’s top performer in the majors this year. He posted a T5 finish at the Masters at 7-under and followed it up with a solo second at the PGA Championship. While he missed the cut at the U.S. Open, that setback hasn’t done much to dim his momentum heading into Royal Portrush.

DeChambeau has notched seven top-10 finishes on the LIV circuit in 2025, including a win in Korea. His form has been steady, and last year’s performance at LIV Golf UK showed flashes of brilliance as he finished T11. At The Open, he capped off his major season with a strong T10 finish, thanks to a bogey-free final round that featured seven birdies. His 64 on Sunday was one of the lowest rounds of the championship and a reminder of just how dangerous he can be when the field gets competitive.

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm has been on a tear lately, racking up nine top-10 finishes in his last ten starts across both LIV events and majors. This year, he’s been especially steady on golf’s biggest stages, finishing T14 at the Masters, T8 at the PGA Championship, and T7 at the U.S. Open. His scoring? Consistently sharp, with a -3 at Augusta and a -4 at Quail Hollow.

Now, the defending champion is heading back to familiar ground, the JCB Golf & Country Club, where he made LIV Golf UK history in 2024. That week, Rahm opened with a flawless round featuring eight birdies and zero bogeys, and then sealed the deal on Sunday with a cool 67, including five birdies and just one slip. As Rahm returns to the site of that stellar win, the big question is: can he do it again? With his current form, few would bet against him.

Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton delivered one of his toughest performances yet at the 2025 U.S. Open, finishing T4 at Oakmont with rounds of 73-70-68-72. It was his third career top-5 in a major and a testament to his ability to hang tough on brutal setups. Earlier in the season, he grabbed a T14 at the Masters before slipping to a T60 at the PGA Championship.

On the LIV Golf side, Hatton has been a model of consistency. He’s played 10 events this season, finishing inside the top 25 in nine of them. He also ranks in the top 10 for both scrambling and putting, proving that his short game has been dialed in. At The Open, he closed out his major season with a solid T16, adding another strong result to a well-rounded year. With that kind of momentum, he’s definitely one to watch at LIV Golf UK.

Joaquin Niemann

When it comes to LIV Golf in 2025, no one’s been better than Joaquin Niemann. With four wins already this season, he’s set the pace and sits comfortably at No. 1 in the individual standings. Week after week, he’s proven why he’s the one to chase.

But while his LIV dominance is clear, the majors have told a more complicated story. Niemann showed flashes of brilliance with a T8 at the PGA Championship, but missed cuts at the Masters, U.S. Open, and The Open have kept him from making a mark on the biggest stages at least for now. Still, his performance numbers on the LIV circuit are nothing short of elite. He’s averaging 317.8 yards off the tee, ranking fifth in driving distance. He’s hitting over 72% of greens in regulation, racking up 70 birdies (third-most on tour), and averaging just 1.58 putts per hole. His 64% scrambling rate only adds to the full package he’s bringing every week.

Niemann might still be finding his footing in the majors, but when it comes to LIV Golf, he’s dialed in and everyone else is playing catch-up.

David Puig

David Puig is putting together a rock-solid season on the LIV Golf circuit. He’s teed it up nine times in 2025 and finished inside the top 20 in every single one. No wins yet, but the consistency speaks for itself. He’s also got some serious power. Puig averages 324.7 yards off the tee, ranking fourth in driving distance, and he’s holding his own around the greens too, with a scrambling rate of 63.16% seventh-best on tour. He’s not just hitting it far; he’s keeping himself in play and saving strokes when it matters. But the Majors? That’s still a work in progress.

He got a shot at the PGA Championship this year but couldn’t quite capitalize, finishing T60. Still, the talent is there. Just look back at last year’s LIV Golf UK, where he finished T11 and looked every bit like a player ready to break through.

With his mix of power, touch, and consistency, Puig’s trending in the right direction and heading into LIV Golf UK, don’t be surprised if he makes some serious noise.

The clock’s ticking, and every swing counts. Will Jon Rahm defend his title at JCB for a second straight win, or will a new contender seize the spotlight?