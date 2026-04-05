The Masters 2026: Inside Augusta National’s Vast Trademark Empire

Few institutions in sport manage control quite like Augusta National, often labeled a benevolent dictatorship. Why? Well, because of its strict but calculative decisions. Now, with the 2026 Masters coming up, that reputation is being reinforced once more as a subtle but significant move is made.

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Heading into the 2026 Masters, Augusta National, Inc. has 98 trademark applications on file with the USPTO. According to a Sports Business Journal review, the club currently holds 67 registered or pending trademarks.

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Hospitality venues Map & Flag, and Berckmans Place are protected, along with every restaurant inside Berckmans. On beverages, the club holds marks for two beers and the Azalea cocktail. A Clubhouse Select coffee trademark was pending as recently as January 2026 but has since been abandoned. The Azalea mark alone took six years to complete, requiring Augusta to prove its cocktail would not confuse buyers or harm competing marks, which reflects how seriously the club treats every filing.

Augusta files trademarks for virtually everything it commercializes. The Green Jacket was formally registered in March 2020, protecting its specific color scheme in connection with the tournament. The phrase “A Tradition Unlike Any Other” was filed in 2015, and notably, the club owns it despite broadcaster Jim Nantz being widely credited with coining it ahead of his 1986 Masters debut.

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That same grip extends beyond filings, as Augusta had rules in place as well.

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Before the 2026 Masters, both Jason Day and his clothing partner, Malbon Golf, were told they couldn’t wear anything with birds on it. The club asked Day to wear plain pants instead of the bird-pattern ones.

During the second round in 2024, he was asked to take off a loud Malbon vest. Day had to show off his entire wardrobe in order to get permission in advance for 2025. In 2026, the same steps were used again. Malbon confirmed that the club’s dress code is based on what the tournament committee thinks is “appropriate.”

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Augusta National has gone from around 50 trademarks in 2013 to 98 applications this year. Whether it is a cocktail, a broadcaster’s phrase, or a golfer’s trousers, the club’s position has been intact.

Amid all this, Augusta ensures fans get the best experience even if they are not on the course.

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The at-home Masters experience is bigger

The Masters is no longer just in Augusta. The tournament goes into living rooms with its “Taste of the Masters” kits, which make watching it more interactive. It shows how Augusta National is packaging not just golf, but the whole experience for fans who are watching from home.

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There are three hosting kits available this year. The Classic Kit, which costs $99, comes with pimento cheese, potato chips, and mini chocolate MoonPies. It can feed four to six people. It also comes with Masters-branded cups and other items for hosting, which adds to the carefully planned experience of the tournament outside of the course.

The Large Hosting Kit, which costs $189, takes that experience to the next level by serving 12 to 14 people. The Large Hosting Kit includes a “watch and play” game card that makes watching more fun for fans, along with pork barbecue, egg salad, chocolate chip cookies, and Georgia pecan caramel popcorn.

The same approach is used for broadcast expansion. Amazon Prime Video joins as a new partner in 2026. It will stream coverage of the early rounds from 1 to 3 p.m. ET before ESPN takes over. CBS and Paramount+ will cover the weekends, increasing watch time and accessibility.