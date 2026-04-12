The Masters 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The green jacket gets all the attention on Sunday evening at Augusta National. But once the ceremony ends and the cameras go off, there is a big prize purse waiting to be collected. But by the time the government takes a cut, the numbers look very different. So, how much does the Masters Champion actually walk away with in 2026?

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What Is the Total Prize Money for the Masters 2026 Winner?

First played in 1934, the Masters at Augusta National has only grown more prestigious with time. The prize purse has also climbed steadily along with that prestige, from $11.5 million in 2020 to $15 million in 2022 and $21 million in 2025 when Rory McIlroy won. This year, it has gone up again.

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This year, the total purse for the Masters is $22.5 million. The winner will take home $4.5 million, and every golfer who makes the cut will receive a payout.

What is the breakdown of the Masters prize money?

The prize purse at The Masters Tournament makes it one of the richest events in professional golf, and not just in 2026. The winner’s share represents 20% of the total purse, which is a 2% increase from the 18% awarded in 2025. The runners-ups collect $2,430,000, and the third place takes home $1,530,000.

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The top-10 finish now comfortably clears half a million dollars, with 10th place paying $607,500. Further down the leaderboard, 20th place earns $292,500, while 30th place takes home $153,000. Even those who miss the cut will still walk away with $25,000.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the prize purse for everyone who makes the cut.

2026 MASTERS ​PRIZE MONEY Position Prize money 1st $4,500,000 2nd $2,430,000 3rd $1,530,000 4th $1,080,000 5th $900,000 6th $810,000 7th $753,750 8th $697,500 9th $652,500 10th $607,500 11th $562,500 12th $517,500 13th $472,500 14th $427,500 15th $405,000 16th $382,500 17th $360,000 18th $337,500 19th $315,000 20th $292,500 21st $270,000 22nd $252,000 23rd $234,000 24th $216,000 25th $198,000 26th $180,000 27th $173,250 28th $166,500 29th $159,750 30th $153,000 31st $146,250 32nd $139,500 33rd $132,750 34th $127,125 35th $121,500 36th $115,875 37th $110,250 38th $105,750 39th $101,250 40th $96,750 41st $92,250 42nd $87,750 43rd $83,250 44th $78,750 45th $74,250 46th $69,750 47th $65,250 48th $61,650 49th $58,500 50th $56,700

How Much Tax Is Deducted From the Masters 2026 Prize Money?

However, with all the good news, prize money earned at the Masters is also subject to the U.S. federal income tax. Augusta National Golf Club is located in Georgia, which means all prize money is also subject to Georgia state income tax, and Georgia taxes the top earners at a rate of around 5.7% to 6%.

At the federal level, prize money of $4.5 million places the winner in the highest income bracket, which currently sits at 37%. The exact amount a player owes after filing the tax depends on several factors.

The players from states with no income tax, such as Florida and Texas, still owe Georgia state tax on earnings from The Masters Tournament. Those from states that levy income tax can typically claim a credit for taxes paid to Georgia to avoid being taxed twice on the same income.

Professional golfers are independent contractors. Payments to a caddie, typically 10% of a win, and an agent, which is 10-15%, are considered business expenses and are tax-deductible, which reduces the overall taxable income. Non-US players, however, face a different calculation. Foreign nationals are generally subject to a flat federal withholding rate, rather than the standard bracket system. And their home country’s tax treaty with the US. If one exists, it will affect the final amount they take home.

What Is the Winner’s Prize Money After Taxes?

The winner will earn $4,500,000 for winning the 2026 Masters Tournament. Here’s what that looks like after taxes, broken down clearly:

Federal tax (~37%) : about $1,665,000

Georgia state tax (~5.75%): about $258,750

That brings the total estimated tax liability to roughly $1,923,750, before any deductions or credits are applied.

For example, when Scottie Scheffler won $3.6 million at the 2024 The Masters Tournament, he paid approximately $1,332,000 in federal tax and $205,200 in Georgia state tax, leaving him with about $2,062,800.

Scaled up to the 2026 winner’s payout of $4.5 million, and after accounting for similar federal and state taxes, the net amount would fall roughly in the $2.5 million to $2.6 million range. Once agent fees and caddie payments are factored in, both deductible, but still significant cash outflows, the Masters champion typically retains around 40–45% of the total prize.

Put simply, from a $4.5 million payout, the final take-home amount would be approximately $1.8 million to $2 million.