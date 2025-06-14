brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Golf

The Meijer LPGA Classic 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

ByGaganpreet Kaur

Jun 14, 2025 | 11:05 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

World #1 Nelly Korda skipped the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, still processing her painful defeat at this year’s U.S. Women’s Open. Her focus is now firmly on the majors. Lydia Ko also chose to sit this one out for an even bigger reason. She was chasing the career grand slam with a U.S. Open win but came up short. Now, both Lydia and Nelly are stepping back to prepare for what lies ahead. This year’s Meijer LPGA Classic has not one, not two, but four players tied at the top: Hye-Jin Choi, Carlota Ciganda, Celine Boutier, and Karis Davidson. The competition is fierce—but as we know, there’s room for only one champion. So, what’s the winner fighting for?

Last year’s purse money was $3,000,000, Lilia Vu was last year’s winner and took home $450,000. And it’s the same drill this year with a $3,00,000 purse and $450,000 to the winner. Let us take a look at the entire purse breakdown:

PositionPrize Money
1st$450,000
2nd$282,976
3rd$205,279
4th$158,799
5th$127,816
6th$104,576
7th$87,534
8th$76,690
9th$76,690
10th$68,944
11th$58,097
12th$54,223
13th$50,815
14th$47,717
15th$44,928
16th$42,449
17th$40,282
18th$38,422
19th$36,873
20th$35,633
21st$34,395
22nd$33,154
23rd$31,916
24th$30,675
25th$29,592
26th$28,508
27th$27,421
28th$26,337
29th$25,253
30th$24,324
31st$23,394
32nd$22,464
33rd$21,534
34th$20,604
35th$19,831
36th$19,056
37th$18,283
38th$17,507
39th$16,731
40th$16,112
41st$15,493
42nd$14,874
43rd$14,252
44th$13,634
45th$13,169
46th$12,704
47th$12,239
48th$11,774
49th$11,309
50th$10,844
51st$10,536
52nd$10,225
53rd$9,914
54th$9,606
55th$9,295
56th$8,984
57th$8,676
58th$8,365
59th$8,058
60th$7,747
61st$7,593
62nd$7,436
63rd$7,282
64th$7,128
65th$6,971

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad


Money’s great, but it’s not the only thing on the line this week. Players are also eyeing key Rolex World Ranking points, 500 CME Globe points, and, of course, a confidence boost with the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship just around the corner.

With several notable names out of the field after 36 holes, who are the top-performing players tied up at the Meijer LPGA Classic this year?

Top players in the field of the Meijer LPGA Classic

One of the players everyone had their eyes on this week was, of course, the defending champion Vu. She picked up her fifth LPGA Tour title here last year, but since then, things haven’t gone her way. She hasn’t won since, and her game just didn’t click this week, four bogeys in the second round, and she ended up missing the cut.

That puts the spotlight on Lexi Thompson, who has been finding her rhythm again. She tied for ninth at the Founders Cup and finished T14 at the Chevron Championship. Now she’s sitting at T5 here at the Meijer LPGA Classic at 7-under par, and looking strong for the weekend.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LPGA Tour (@lpga_tour)

Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

What’s your perspective on:

With Korda and Ko out, which underdog will seize the spotlight at the Meijer LPGA Classic?

Have an interesting take?

Grace Kim is another name to keep an eye on. She grabbed a solo ninth at the Black Desert Championship in May and has been putting together some solid finishes this season. Last year at the Meijer LPGA Classic, she came close but lost in a playoff to Lilia Vu. Now she’s back, sitting at T11 with a 6-under total—and with the way she’s playing, she could easily make a run this weekend.

Four underdogs, Karis Davidson, Celine Boutier, Carlota Ciganda, and Choi Hye-jin are tied at the top, hungry for a breakout moment. This weekend isn’t just about who wins—it’s about who rises when no one saw it coming.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

 

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

"With Korda and Ko out, which underdog will seize the spotlight at the Meijer LPGA Classic?"

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved