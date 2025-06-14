The Meijer LPGA Classic 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

World #1 Nelly Korda skipped the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, still processing her painful defeat at this year’s U.S. Women’s Open. Her focus is now firmly on the majors. Lydia Ko also chose to sit this one out for an even bigger reason. She was chasing the career grand slam with a U.S. Open win but came up short. Now, both Lydia and Nelly are stepping back to prepare for what lies ahead. This year’s Meijer LPGA Classic has not one, not two, but four players tied at the top: Hye-Jin Choi, Carlota Ciganda, Celine Boutier, and Karis Davidson. The competition is fierce—but as we know, there’s room for only one champion. So, what’s the winner fighting for?

Last year’s purse money was $3,000,000, Lilia Vu was last year’s winner and took home $450,000. And it’s the same drill this year with a $3,00,000 purse and $450,000 to the winner. Let us take a look at the entire purse breakdown:

Position Prize Money 1st $450,000 2nd $282,976 3rd $205,279 4th $158,799 5th $127,816 6th $104,576 7th $87,534 8th $76,690 9th $76,690 10th $68,944 11th $58,097 12th $54,223 13th $50,815 14th $47,717 15th $44,928 16th $42,449 17th $40,282 18th $38,422 19th $36,873 20th $35,633 21st $34,395 22nd $33,154 23rd $31,916 24th $30,675 25th $29,592 26th $28,508 27th $27,421 28th $26,337 29th $25,253 30th $24,324 31st $23,394 32nd $22,464 33rd $21,534 34th $20,604 35th $19,831 36th $19,056 37th $18,283 38th $17,507 39th $16,731 40th $16,112 41st $15,493 42nd $14,874 43rd $14,252 44th $13,634 45th $13,169 46th $12,704 47th $12,239 48th $11,774 49th $11,309 50th $10,844 51st $10,536 52nd $10,225 53rd $9,914 54th $9,606 55th $9,295 56th $8,984 57th $8,676 58th $8,365 59th $8,058 60th $7,747 61st $7,593 62nd $7,436 63rd $7,282 64th $7,128 65th $6,971

Money’s great, but it’s not the only thing on the line this week. Players are also eyeing key Rolex World Ranking points, 500 CME Globe points, and, of course, a confidence boost with the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship just around the corner.

With several notable names out of the field after 36 holes, who are the top-performing players tied up at the Meijer LPGA Classic this year?

Top players in the field of the Meijer LPGA Classic

One of the players everyone had their eyes on this week was, of course, the defending champion Vu. She picked up her fifth LPGA Tour title here last year, but since then, things haven’t gone her way. She hasn’t won since, and her game just didn’t click this week, four bogeys in the second round, and she ended up missing the cut.

That puts the spotlight on Lexi Thompson, who has been finding her rhythm again. She tied for ninth at the Founders Cup and finished T14 at the Chevron Championship. Now she’s sitting at T5 here at the Meijer LPGA Classic at 7-under par, and looking strong for the weekend.

Grace Kim is another name to keep an eye on. She grabbed a solo ninth at the Black Desert Championship in May and has been putting together some solid finishes this season. Last year at the Meijer LPGA Classic, she came close but lost in a playoff to Lilia Vu. Now she’s back, sitting at T11 with a 6-under total—and with the way she’s playing, she could easily make a run this weekend.

Four underdogs, Karis Davidson, Celine Boutier, Carlota Ciganda, and Choi Hye-jin are tied at the top, hungry for a breakout moment. This weekend isn’t just about who wins—it’s about who rises when no one saw it coming.