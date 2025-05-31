brand-logo
The Memorial Tournament 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

ByMeenakshi Karn

May 31, 2025 | 7:45 PM EDT

The Muirfield Village Golf Club is seeing some serious competition. Nick Taylor and Ben Griffin are tied for the lead at 7 under par, both carding impressive scores of 69 and 68 for Taylor and 65 and 72 for Griffin. Akshay Bhatia is hot on his heels at 5 under par with a score of 139, while Scottie Scheffler is just a shot back at 4 under par with a score of 140. Sam Burns is also in the mix, sitting in a tie for fifth place. Scheffler, who tied for fourth place last week at Colonial, is aiming to be the first player to repeat at the Memorial since Tiger Woods won three straight from 1999 to 2001.

Everyone’s playing their hearts out, but what’s at stake at the tournament? A lot. The winner will take home a whopping $4 million from a $20 million purse, while the runner-up will pocket $2.2 million. Third place isn’t shabby either, with a cool $1.4 million up for grabs. Fourth place gets $1 million, and fifth place still gets a nice $840,000.

You can find the whole prize money breakdown in the table below:

1st$4,000,000
2nd$2,200,000
3rd$1,400,000
4th$1,000,000
5th$840,000
6th$760,000
7th$700,000
8th$646,000
9th$600,000
10th$556,000
11th$514,000
12th$472,000
13th$430,000
14th$389,000
15th$369,000
16th$349,000
17th$329,000
18th$309,000
19th$289,000
20th$269,000
21st$250,000
22nd$233,000
23rd$216,000
24th$200,000
25th$184,000
26th$168,000
27th$161,000
28th$154,000
29th$147,000
30th$140,000
31st$133,000
32nd$126,000
33rd$119,000
34th$114,000
35th$109,000
36th$104,000
37th$99,000
38th$94,000
39th$90,000
40th$86,000
41st$82,000
42nd$78,000
43rd$74,000
44th$70,000
45th$66,000
46th$62,000
47th$58,000
48th$56,000
49th$54,000
50th$52,000

 

 

Other than money, the winner of The Memorial will get 700 FedEx points. The runner-up will get 500 points, the third-place winner earns 350, fourth place gets 325, and fifth place receives 300. Scheffler is indeed one of the top contenders to take home the trophy, and with the way he is playing, that surely seems like a good possibility. But you’ll be surprised to know that the golfer does not have the same confidence in himself, or maybe he doesn’t want to jinx his form.

What's your perspective on:

Can Scottie Scheffler channel his inner Tiger Woods and defend his Memorial title this year?

Have an interesting take?

Scottie Scheffler wants ‘to be in contention’ at Memorial

Scottie Scheffler enters the Memorial Tournament as the defending champion, but he’s not getting too comfortable. “When you show up to an event, everybody’s at even par,” Scheffler said. “People ask, I feel like a lot, ‘What’s it like defending this week?’ I’m like, ‘Well, what does that do for me? Nothing.’ I have some experience on the golf course that can be helpful, but at the end of the day, you start at even par, and I want to be in contention on Sunday, and you definitely don’t show up too high or too low.” He’s focused on his game, knowing that his status as defending champion doesn’t give him any advantages. Scheffler’s been on fire this season, with two wins and eight top-10 finishes in 11 tournaments.

He’s won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, and the PGA Championship, and he’s feeling rested enough after taking time off after the major. “My third week in a row, but I got some good rest to start—last week, after the PGA, I got some good rest Monday and Tuesday and had a good start at Colonial,” Scheffler said. “Took my day off, came here, played nine holes yesterday, and played nine holes this morning, so feeling ready for the week.”

Can he make it three wins in a row and become the first player to repeat at the Memorial since Tiger Woods? Let us know in the comment section below!

