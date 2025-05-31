The Memorial Tournament 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The Muirfield Village Golf Club is seeing some serious competition. Nick Taylor and Ben Griffin are tied for the lead at 7 under par, both carding impressive scores of 69 and 68 for Taylor and 65 and 72 for Griffin. Akshay Bhatia is hot on his heels at 5 under par with a score of 139, while Scottie Scheffler is just a shot back at 4 under par with a score of 140. Sam Burns is also in the mix, sitting in a tie for fifth place. Scheffler, who tied for fourth place last week at Colonial, is aiming to be the first player to repeat at the Memorial since Tiger Woods won three straight from 1999 to 2001.

Everyone’s playing their hearts out, but what’s at stake at the tournament? A lot. The winner will take home a whopping $4 million from a $20 million purse, while the runner-up will pocket $2.2 million. Third place isn’t shabby either, with a cool $1.4 million up for grabs. Fourth place gets $1 million, and fifth place still gets a nice $840,000.

You can find the whole prize money breakdown in the table below:

1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,200,000 3rd $1,400,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $840,000 6th $760,000 7th $700,000 8th $646,000 9th $600,000 10th $556,000 11th $514,000 12th $472,000 13th $430,000 14th $389,000 15th $369,000 16th $349,000 17th $329,000 18th $309,000 19th $289,000 20th $269,000 21st $250,000 22nd $233,000 23rd $216,000 24th $200,000 25th $184,000 26th $168,000 27th $161,000 28th $154,000 29th $147,000 30th $140,000 31st $133,000 32nd $126,000 33rd $119,000 34th $114,000 35th $109,000 36th $104,000 37th $99,000 38th $94,000 39th $90,000 40th $86,000 41st $82,000 42nd $78,000 43rd $74,000 44th $70,000 45th $66,000 46th $62,000 47th $58,000 48th $56,000 49th $54,000 50th $52,000

Other than money, the winner of The Memorial will get 700 FedEx points. The runner-up will get 500 points, the third-place winner earns 350, fourth place gets 325, and fifth place receives 300. Scheffler is indeed one of the top contenders to take home the trophy, and with the way he is playing, that surely seems like a good possibility. But you’ll be surprised to know that the golfer does not have the same confidence in himself, or maybe he doesn’t want to jinx his form.

Scottie Scheffler wants ‘to be in contention’ at Memorial

Scottie Scheffler enters the Memorial Tournament as the defending champion, but he’s not getting too comfortable. “When you show up to an event, everybody’s at even par,” Scheffler said. “People ask, I feel like a lot, ‘What’s it like defending this week?’ I’m like, ‘Well, what does that do for me? Nothing.’ I have some experience on the golf course that can be helpful, but at the end of the day, you start at even par, and I want to be in contention on Sunday, and you definitely don’t show up too high or too low.” He’s focused on his game, knowing that his status as defending champion doesn’t give him any advantages. Scheffler’s been on fire this season, with two wins and eight top-10 finishes in 11 tournaments.

He’s won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, and the PGA Championship, and he’s feeling rested enough after taking time off after the major. “My third week in a row, but I got some good rest to start—last week, after the PGA, I got some good rest Monday and Tuesday and had a good start at Colonial,” Scheffler said. “Took my day off, came here, played nine holes yesterday, and played nine holes this morning, so feeling ready for the week.”

