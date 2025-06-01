The Memorial 2025: Scottie Scheffler Breaks Records with Back-to-Back Wins, First Since Tiger Woods

At the beginning of the 2025 PGA Tour Season, there was some surprising news. Scottie Scheffler has injured his hand. He was preparing Christmas dinner and was trying to make ravioli when a piece of glass broke and injured his hand. The World No.1 started the season a month later on the Tour, having missed the first four events at the beginning. His start after the injury was also testy.

In his first five events, Scheffler only carded one top 5 finish, at the Genesis Invitational. After a remarkable 2024 season, which saw him dominate the rest of the field, this was a tad disappointing for fans who believed that he was still not up to speed after his injury. In the next seven events, the World No. 1 carded six top 5 finishes, including three wins. And just like that, Scottie Scheffler is running it back. Again.

After what was a dominant 2024 season in which he had seven landmark wins, the American golfer has begun the same trend in 2025 as well, albeit a bit late. Scheffler won the title at the Jack Nicklaus-hosted Memorial Tournament for his 16th PGA Tour win and his third victory in the last four events he has participated in. He joins Rory McIlroy as the only player to have three victories on the PGA Tour this season. The only other player with more than one is Memorial Tournament runner-up Ben Griffin.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Records galore for Scottie Scheffler

The victory at the Muirfield Village Golf Club means that Scheffler has completed the title defense successfully for the third time, having done so in the WM Phoenix Open (2022 and 2023) and THE PLAYERS Championship (2023 and 2024). Only two other players have more such title defenses in the last thirty years. One is Phil Mickelson, who has five, and the other is Tiger Woods, who has 23. Some elite company to be a part of.

It also marks the first time a player has won two Memorial Tournaments in a row since the great Tiger Woods completed 3 in a row from 1999 to 2001. The 28-year-old is yet to hit his golfing prime and is already a scary prospect on the course. Since his first win on the Tour, which was a playoff victory over Patrick Cantlay at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Scheffler has been nothing short of dominant.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He has played 72 times, including that day in Arizona, and has carded 16 wins out of the 72 starts, which makes his win percentage in the last 72 starts 22.2%. Tiger Woods’ career win percentage was 21.7%. He has also carded 62 top 25s and 51 top 10s during this span, meaning he has slipped out of the top 25 just a mere ten times since early 2022. What spectacular consistency!

Scottie Scheffler’s consistency blows out the field at Muirfield

It is this consistency that makes Scheffler a ‘dread-it-run-from-it’ figure on the golf course. Yes, he is inevitable. “We’re living in a little bit of a Tiger era with Scottie. He’s so dominant, and you can never put anything past him. It can be the hardest holes in golf, and he’s going to find a way to have a birdie look. I was fortunate not to see his name up there. I would not have been shocked for a moment if his name was at 12 or 13 under and I was chasing with a few holes to go.” This is what Ben Griffin had to say after he clinched the Charles Schwab Challenge a week ago, with Scheffler finishing at T4.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And at the Muirfield Village Golf Club, Griffin saw what failed to unfold at Texas happen. Scheffler carded 70,70, 68, and 70 across the four days of golf at Dublin, Ohio. Nothing spectacular, just rhythm and consistency across the board. Griffin was leading the pack at 7 under par after two days of play, but like he explained a week before, one can never rest easy with Scheffler a few places below on the leaderboard. The World No.1 meticulously crafted his third and fourth rounds and ended up winning with a four-stroke margin, with Griffin in a solo second.

Do you think Scheffler can replicate or even better his seven wins on the PGA Tour last season with the kind of dominance he is displaying?