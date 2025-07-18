The Open 2025 Cutline Prediction: Top 5 Golfers Projected to Miss the Cut 

And the moment of truth is here. Players in the top 70 and ties will play this weekend at Royal Portrush, with the current cut line at 2-over par (+3) as of 8:15 a.m. ET, although it’s expected to shift to around +3 or +4 by the end of the day, depending on weather conditions. So let’s see what players are projected to miss the cut at the 153rd Open Championship.

Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau’s struggles at the Open Championship continue, carding a 78 over 7 in the first round. He attributed his links woes to growing up in California, but it’s clear he has work to do to master this style of golf. Currently, he’s sitting at 2 over par, and it seems like a long shot for him to make the cut.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark has had a tough start to the season, and it hasn’t gotten any better. With a first-round score of 76 over 5 and an equal par in the second round, he’s in danger of missing the cut. The news of his ban from Oakmont following his outburst at the US Open doesn’t bode well for his confidence. Unless he finds his rhythm and racks up some birdies, Clark might be heading home early.

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka’s 2025 major season has been a disaster so far, missing cuts at The Masters, PGA Championship, and the US Open. His first-round score of 75 over 4 and an equal part in the second round at the Royal Portrush doesn’t inspire much hope either. With the cut line looming, Koepka needs a miracle to turn his season around.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Open (@theopen) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story…