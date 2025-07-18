The Open 2025: Does the Winner Get to Keep the ‘Claret Jug’ Trophy?

Few trophies in sports carry as much tradition and prestige as the Claret Jug. For more than a century, it has symbolized excellence, history, and the pinnacle of achievement in golf. Many golf legends have held the Claret Jug over the years. It all began with Tom Kidd in 1873, the first to lift the now-famous trophy. Since then, the tradition has endured. Harry Vardon made history by winning The Open six times, turning the Claret Jug into a true emblem of greatness. Later, icons like Bobby Jones, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods added their names to its storied legacy.

That legacy continues today. This year’s defending champion, Xander Schauffele, secured his second major title at The Open Championship 2024 and joined the elite list of Claret Jug winners. But a common question among fans remains: do the champions actually get to keep the Claret Jug?

The answer is yes and no. So, the winner gets to keep the trophy for one year. They can take it home, display it, and bring it along to events. But once the next The Open Championship approaches, they must return the Claret Jug to the R&A, the organization that runs the tournament. This tradition of keeping the trophy for a year began in 1927. Since then, champions have been expected to return the Claret Jug before the next edition of The Open. If a golfer successfully defends their title, they get to hold on to it for another year. However, back-to-back Open victories are rare. The last to do so was Tiger Woods, who claimed the Claret Jug in both 2005 and 2006.

In addition to the temporary ownership of the Jug, winners receive a gold champion’s medal, which they keep forever. And though they eventually return the original trophy, players have the option to commission a replica to keep at home — ensuring the memory lives on in more than just photographs.

But how did this iconic trophy come into existence in the first place? To truly appreciate its value, we need to revisit its origins.

The history and significance of the Claret Jug

Before the Claret Jug, The Open Champion was awarded the Challenge Belt—a red leather belt with ornate silver decorations. This prize was introduced in 1860 at Prestwick Golf Club, where The Open was first held. The belt was meant to pass from champion to champion each year. But an unexpected twist changed everything.

In 1870, Young Tom Morris won The Open for the third time in a row. According to the rules, any player who won three straight titles could keep the belt forever. So, Morris took the Challenge Belt home, and just like that, The Open was left without a trophy.

As a result, The Open Championship was not held in 1871, since a new prize hadn’t been established. To resolve the issue, three clubs—Prestwick Golf Club, The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, and The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers—joined forces in 1872 to co-host the event and create a permanent replacement.

That replacement became the Claret Jug, officially named The Golf Champion Trophy. While the physical jug wasn’t completed in time for the 1872 Open, that year’s winner, Tom Kidd, was the first to have his name engraved on it—cementing the beginning of a new era.

Though champions only hold the Jug temporarily, the honor and history it represents endure forever. It may stay in their possession for just one year, but its legacy becomes part of their story for life.