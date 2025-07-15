The Open 2025: Top 5 LIV Golf Bets Who Can Win at Royal Portrush

Recent analysis from golf insiders has sparked intense debate about whether LIV players possess the skills to dominate at The Open Championship. Golf analysts on The Fried Egg podcast recently suggested that certain LIV stars might outperform traditional favorites, with some experts claiming Jon Rahm could even challenge Scottie Scheffler’s dominance. Meanwhile, the 2025 major championship data reveals several LIV players delivering elite performances when it matters most.

Jon Rahm: Elite Consistency Across Major Championships

Jon Rahm leads the LIV charge with nine top-10 finishes in his last ten starts across LIV and major events. The Spaniard finished T14 at the Masters, T8 at the PGA Championship, and T7 at the U.S. Open this year. His major championship scoring averages demonstrate remarkable consistency, with a -3 at Augusta National and a -4 at Quail Hollow.

via Reuters Golf – The Masters – Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, U.S. – April 10, 2024 Spain's Jon Rahm at the tee on the 1st hole during a practice round

Rahm’s strokes gained statistics rank in the top tier, particularly through elite iron play and driving accuracy. He currently ranks seventh in LIV Golf driving distance at 322.4 yards. His Royal Portrush history includes a T11 finish in 2019, as well as two Irish Open victories, which demonstrate his mastery of links golf.

“I like Royal Portrush. Last Open there, I did well. It’s a fantastic golf course where, like every other Major, you have to do everything well,” Rahm explained recently. His tee-to-green game remains the most reliable among LIV players competing in major championships.

Bryson DeChambeau: Major Championship Contender

Bryson DeChambeau ranks as the top major performer from LIV Golf in 2025. He finished T5 at the Masters (-7), second at the PGA Championship (-6), but a missed cut at the U.S. Open did not impact his chances at Portrush much. His aggressive early rounds remain his trademark, leading or sharing the lead through multiple rounds at Augusta National before a closing 75.

DeChambeau contended until the final stretch at the PGA Championship before two closing holes derailed his victory chance. He maintains top-5 driving distance among LIV peers and consistently gains strokes off the tee. His power statistics and eagle production lead the LIV circuit.

His 2024 U.S. Open victory proved his major championship capabilities. DeChambeau’s analytical approach and course management have undergone significant evolution since joining LIV Golf. His recent Masters and PGA performances demonstrate he remains golf’s most dangerous power player in major championships.

Joaquin Niemann: LIV Standout Seeking Major Breakthrough

Joaquin Niemann sits atop the LIV Golf individual standings with 4 2025 victories. However, his major championship results show mixed progress. He finished T8 at the PGA Championship but missed cuts at other majors this year.

Niemann’s LIV Golf statistics dominate multiple categories. He ranks fifth in driving distance at 317.8 yards while hitting 72.22% of greens in regulation. His 70 birdies rank third on the LIV circuit, and he averages 1.58 putts per hole with a 64% scrambling percentage.

His explosive Sunday performances and clutch closing rounds define his success on LIV. Niemann has delivered multiple wins through aggressive play and fearless course management. Translating this LIV dominance to major championship success remains his primary challenge heading into Royal Portrush.

Patrick Reed: Augusta National Resurgence

Patrick Reed experienced a career revival in 2025, finishing third at the Masters with rounds of 71-70-69-69 for -9 total. This marks his best Augusta National finish since his 2018 victory. He posted four top-10 finishes in five non-LIV events this year, indicating elite form outside the LIV circuit.

via Imago PGA, Golf Herren Masters Tournament – Final Round Apr 9, 2023 Augusta, Georgia, USA Patrick Reed lines up a putt on the third green during the final round of The Masters golf tournament.

Reed’s final-round 69 at Augusta showcased his clutch putting and elite short game on challenging setups. His methodical approach and mental toughness shine brightest during pressure situations. Reed secured his first LIV Golf victory at Dallas earlier this season, proving his competitive edge remains sharp.

His world ranking improvements stem from consistent play across multiple Tours. Reed’s strategic course management and scrambling ability make him particularly dangerous on demanding major championship layouts like Royal Portrush. Winning here would also up his Ryder Cup chances, something he’s pretty confident about.

Tyrrell Hatton: U.S. Open Breakthrough Performance

Tyrrell Hatton delivered his third career major top-5 at the 2025 U.S. Open, finishing T4 at Oakmont with rounds of 73-70-68-72. This performance highlighted his resilience on demanding layouts that require scrambling and mental fortitude. He also finished T14 at the Masters before struggling to T60 at the PGA Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hatton’s consistency in making cuts and recording top-20 finishes in majors demonstrates his reliability. He ranks in the top 10 for both scrambling and putting on LIV Golf this season. His three Alfred Dunhill Links Championship victories prove his mastery of coastal conditions. His DP World Tour background provides extensive links golf experience. Hatton’s T6 finish at Royal Portrush in 2019 shows his familiarity with the venue’s unique challenges.

The weather forecast predicts rain showers and breezy winds for the remainder of the week. These challenging conditions have historically favored experienced links players with a proven major championship pedigree. LIV Golf’s data-driven approach has produced legitimate major championship contenders. Royal Portrush will determine whether their statistical dominance translates to Claret Jug glory.