The Open 2025: What’s In Harris English’s Golf Bag at Royal Portrush?

Harris English is looking forward to his first major win. Currently tied with Jacob Skov Olesen, Haotong Li, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout at a score of 4 under par, English will need to bring his A-game to stand out from the pack and claim the top spot. For that, he needs something trusty by his side, especially since the latest drama surrounding his caddie. Well, don’t worry because the golfer still has a few tricks up his sleeve, or rather, his golf bag.

Harris English’s golf bag is filled with top-notch equipment that helps him dominate the course. His trusty driver is the Ping G430 LST Driver, set at 10.5 degrees with a Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X shaft at $599.99, providing him with the distance and accuracy he needs off the tee. For his fairway woods, he relies on the Ping G400 Fairway Wood, specifically a 14.5-degree model with a Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec Blue 7 X shaft, priced at $169.99. This club helps him cover long distances with precision.

English’s irons include the Ping G410 Crossover with a Fujikura Atmos HB Tour Spec Black 9 X shaft, priced at £98.99 ($124.99), and the Ping Blueprint T irons (4-9) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts, priced at $1,275 (7 irons). His wedges are the Ping Glide 4.0 (PW, 50°-S12, 54°-S12, 58°-S12) priced at $128.98 each and Ping Glide Forged (60°-08) priced at $149.99.

Finally, his Ping Scottsdale HoHum putter is a trusted companion on the greens, offering a soft face and useful alignment features, priced at $149.99. But is that all he carries with him on the greens? No, there’s more!

Harris English’s choice of wedges and putter

These wedges provide English with the precision and control he needs to navigate tricky shots around the green.

His putter of choice is the Ping Scottsdale Hohum Putter, which has been his trusted companion on the greens, offering a soft face and useful alignment features. English’s golf ball of choice is the Titleist Pro V1 Golf Ball, priced at $39.99-$54.99. This ball provides him with consistent performance and distance off the tee.

With his current equipment setup, English has achieved great success, including his fifth PGA Tour victory at the Farmers Insurance Open. So, can he win The 153rd Open with his equipment? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!