The Open 2025: Why Does the Winner Get a ‘Claret Jug’? History, Significance & More About Major Trophy

The 2025 Open Championship has arrived, bringing golf back to its roots once again. It’s where coastal winds, rolling fairways, and age-old traditions come together to test the very best. It all began in 1860, after the death of Alan Robertson, a name still remembered as golf’s first true professional. Wanting to carry his legacy forward, members of Prestwick Golf Club in Scotland created a tournament to decide who deserved to be called the best. Just eight players competed in that very first Open, played over 36 holes in a single day. Willie Park Sr. won it by two strokes over Old Tom Morris, and with that, the Champion Golfer of the Year was born. After that first tournament, the Open quickly grew in prestige and scale.

The format evolved from a single day of 36 holes to the 72-hole, four-day event it is today. A cut was introduced in 1898 to narrow the field, making the competition even tougher. But despite all the changes, the spirit of that original contest remains alive. When The Open was first established, there was no trophy awarded. It took several years before the Claret Jug was introduced as the official prize.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Why does the winner get the Claret Jug at The Open?

The story begins in the early days of The Open Championship, when winners were originally awarded the Challenge Belt, a leather belt decorated with silver. This belt was meant to be passed from champion to champion. However, when Young Tom Morris won the tournament three years in a row by 1870, he kept the belt permanently. This left the organizers without a trophy to award in the following year. To solve this, a new trophy was commissioned.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The Claret Jug was designed and crafted by the Edinburgh silversmiths Mackay Cunningham & Company and first presented in 1873. Its design resembles a traditional wine or claret jug, which is how it earned its name. Beyond its shape, the jug symbolized celebration and victory, a vessel once used to pour wine or spirits during toasts, now transformed into a symbol of golfing glory. And of course, it’s not just any trophy; it carries deep significance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Open (@theopen) Expand Post

Every year, the winner’s name is carefully engraved on its polished surface by the official engraver, linking champions through generations. Holding the Claret Jug is more than just a moment of triumph; it connects the winner to a rich history stretching back over 150 years. Over the years, this iconic trophy has passed through the hands of legends, each one adding their chapter to its legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Legends who have lifted the Claret Jug

The first to ever lift the Claret Jug was Tom Kidd in 1873. Then, Harry Vardon soon took that legacy to new heights, winning The Open six times and turning the Claret Jug into a true symbol of greatness. Years later, Bobby Jones won The Open in 1926, 1927, and again in 1930, the year he completed his historic Grand Slam.

And then came Jack Nicklaus. When he finally won at Muirfield Golf Links in 1966, it wasn’t just another trophy. For him, it was a dream come true at the Home of Golf. Tom Watson kept the legend alive with five Open wins. He tamed the wind, embraced the chaos, and proved that true champions adapt. Then the torch passed again. For Tiger Woods, holding the Claret Jug in 2000 at St. Andrews was iconic. At just 24, he completed the third leg of his career Grand Slam.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In recent years, the tradition has continued with fresh faces etching their names into the trophy’s polished silver. In 2023, Brian Harman stunned the field with a clinical, composed performance at Royal Liverpool. For Harman, often viewed as an underdog, the win was a career-defining moment. Then, in 2024, Xander Schauffele finally broke through at The Open. Long considered one of the best players without a major, lifting the Claret Jug changed everything. It marked his second major victory.

All eyes are now on 2025. Rory McIlroy heads back to Royal Portrush, not just to play, but to make things right. His early exit in 2019 still lingers, and this time, he’s not just after the Claret Jug; he’s after redemption.