The Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The inaugural 1860 Open Championship had just eight players and offered no prize money. It was not even an “open”. The winner, Willie Park, took home only the Challenge Belt, made of red Moroccan leather, and the title of Champion Golfer, and that stayed true for the tournament’s first three editions. Money didn’t enter the picture until 1863.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That year, a £10 pot was split among eight professionals in a 14-man field. A first-place incentive followed one year later, with Old Tom Morris earning £6 out of a £15 total pot. The purse reached £100 29 years later and didn’t quintuple until 1931. Just 15 years later, the first postwar Open offered £1,000. By 2000, when Tiger Woods completed the career Grand Slam at St Andrews, the purse had grown to £2.75 million or approximately $4.2 million, with Woods taking home £500,000. In 2022, the purse rose to $14 million, and Cameron Smith took home a winner’s share of $2.5 million, $430,000 more than what Collin Morikawa earned the year before. The purse has kept climbing since: $16.5 million in 2023, $17 million in 2024, flat at $17 million in 2025, and $17.75 million this year at Royal Birkdale.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s winner takes home $3.2 million, up $100,000 from last year. Second place gets $1.842 million. Players who make the cut earn something based on where they finish, and even players who miss it get paid: $12,900 for the top 10, $10,750 for the next 20, $9,100 for the rest. Here’s the full breakdown by position:

🤔 golf trivia This Should Be an Easy One, Right? 01 / 10 How Many Shots Was Bryson DeChambeau Penalized in R2 of the Open? 2 1 3 4 Oops, bogey! But don’t worry, there’s still the back 9 to prove your high golf IQ PLAY GOLF TRIVIA

Finish Prize Money 1st $3,200,000 2nd $1,842,000 3rd $1,181,000 4th $917,000 5th $738,000 6th $639,700 7th $549,700 8th $463,250 9th $406,200 10th $367,000 11th $334,200 12th $296,000 13th $278,500 14th $260,700 15th $241,900 16th $222,700 17th $212,000 18th $202,000 19th $193,600 20th $184,500 21st $175,900 22nd $167,100 23rd $158,100 24th $149,300 25th $144,250 26th $138,000 27th $133,000 28th $128,400 29th $122,800 30th $116,500 31st $112,700 32nd $106,900 33rd $103,100 34th $100,200 35th $96,700 36th $92,900 37th $88,500 38th $84,100 39th $81,000 40th $78,400 41st $75,200 42nd $71,500 43rd $68,300 44th $64,400 45th $60,700 46th $57,600 47th $55,300 48th $53,100 49th $50,700 50th $49,400 51st $48,350 52nd $47,500 53rd $46,800 54th $46,100 55th $45,300 56th $44,700 57th $44,250 58th $43,950 59th $43,625 60th $43,325 61st $43,100 62nd $42,900 63rd $42,700 64th $42,500 65th $42,150 66th $41,825 67th $41,500 68th $41,200 69th $40,900 70th $40,700

Players qualify for the field through the Open Qualifying Series, Final Qualifying events, past-champion exemptions, top amateur events, or their results on tour. That mix produces 156 players: established stars, international pros, and amateurs all in the same field.

ADVERTISEMENT

The winner gets a unique title, “Champion Golfer of the Year,” along with the Claret Jug, presented to the winner since 1873. This year, that title and trophy are being decided at Royal Birkdale, a course with its own history among the championship’s winners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arnold Palmer, Johnny Miller, Tom Watson, Padraig Harrington, and Jordan Spieth have all won there. The course is popular for its dunes, tight bunkering, and exposed fairways, the kind of layout that rewards precision over power. The trophy that Royal Birkdale’s champions have lifted has a history of its own, and it starts with one golfer’s dominance nearly 150 years ago.

Facts to know about the Open Championship

Young Tom Morris won three consecutive Opens from 1868 to 1870, and under the rules of the original Challenge Belt, three straight wins meant he kept it permanently. That left the tournament with no trophy to offer, so no Open was held in 1871 while organizers arranged a replacement. Morris then won a fourth straight title in 1872, before the new Claret Jug was ready, meaning his name was the first engraved on a trophy he never got to lift himself. The professionals-only field he beat to get there didn’t stay that way for long.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 1860 edition, played by eight professional golfers, restricted entry to that group alone. From 1861 onward, the field opened to amateur players as well, a structure that has continued in some form ever since and still allows leading amateurs to qualify for the championship today. What the tournament has never opened itself up to is the name most people outside the UK use for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most people call it the “British Open,” but that’s not its name. The R&A calls it “The Open.” The label caught on in the U.S., where it needed to be distinguished from other countries’ Opens.

His run of four consecutive Open titles remains unmatched in the tournament’s history. Only one other men’s major has ever seen a player win four years running: Walter Hagen at the PGA Championship, from 1924 to 1927.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Open still pays the least of the four majors, and this year’s increase doesn’t change that. The R&A has said as much itself: prize money competes with the grassroots funding it puts into golf worldwide, and it isn’t racing to close the gap. That leaves the purse on the same path it’s followed since 1863, small steps between forced jumps. The next one comes whenever a rival raises the number again; until then, $17.75 million is the ceiling.