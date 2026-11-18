Very often, golf professionals or enthusiasts spend their time on the course practicing the big strokes. The glamorous 300-yard drive, the iron to a tucked pin, or the 30-foot putt that has to drop. Almost nobody practices the six-inch tap-in. It’s become a stroke one makes without thinking—a casual swipe to finish the hole before walking to the next tee. Right?

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Hale Irwin had made plenty of those tap-ins. But in July 1983, in contention at Royal Birkdale, he stepped up to another, only to swing his putter right over the ball. He missed the chance he had been chasing for a long time now. Let’s go back to when it started.

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A Title Irwin Couldn’t Quite Catch

Irwin was then 38 and one of the best players in the world. He had won the U.S. Open in 1974 at Winged Foot and again in 1979 at Inverness. But the Open Championship was the major he wanted most. Just a month after his second U.S. Open victory, Irwin arrived at Royal Lytham with another chance to claim a major.

During the tournament, as reported by the Associated Press, he said:

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“I would dearly love to win the British Open. It is special.”

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And he certainly came close. He took a two-shot lead into the final round, putting himself in a position to win both titles in the same year. But Seve Ballesteros’s recovery play denied him.

Four years later, Irwin got another chance at Royal Birkdale. This time it was with Tom Watson, who already shared a history with him.

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The two had history, dating back to 1974, when Watson played alongside Irwin in the final round at Winged Foot. Irwin won his first major that day on a course so brutal that the tournament became known as the “Massacre at Winged Foot.” His 2-iron into the 18th green left an impression on Watson. As reported by Links Magazine, he later said, “Hale hit the most pure 2-iron you’ve ever seen.”

Now, at Royal Birkdale, Irwin had another chance to impress Watson. Or perhaps defeat him.

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Saturday, July 16, 1983

The 112th Open Championship ran from July 14 to 17 at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England. Craig Stadler led after the first two rounds, having opened with a 64. Watson, 33 and the defending champion, was chasing his fifth Claret Jug. Irwin was fifth at the halfway mark, at five under.

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On Saturday, the third round, Irwin had moved to six under when he reached the par-3 14th. His birdie putt from about 12 feet stopped one turn short of the hole, as reported by the Associated Press.

Only a tap-in remained, the kind every golfer takes for granted. Irwin reached across to back-hand the ball with his putter. But the club struck the turf and bounced right over the ball. He had missed it completely.

Why it counted

And here’s where the rules came into play. Under the rules, a stroke is determined by intent, not contact. A swing made with the intention of hitting the ball counts even if the club misses it. Irwin had intended to hit the ball, so the miss counted as a stroke.

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His par became a bogey. As Golf Digest reports, he told his playing partner he made a 4.

How short was the putt? That depends on who tells it. The Open’s own website says one inch. Sports Illustrated’s Dan Jenkins wrote two. Irwin, asked about it years later by Sports History Weekly, gave his own number:

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“Well, the 2″ whiff was really more like 6″!”

Six inches was his estimate, and it was still a putt no pro expects to miss.

Irwin signed for a 72, leaving him tied for seventh at four under. He was four shots behind Watson, who led by one over Stadler at eight under.

Sunday, July 17: one shot short

The final round was a scramble, with eight players holding or sharing the lead at some point. Graham Marsh of Australia shot a 64 to post seven under, while Irwin and Andy Bean each shot 67 to reach eight under. Watson broke a three-way tie with the pair by rolling in a birdie putt of about 20 feet on the 16th.

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The 18th was a 473-yard par 4. Watson hit his drive down the middle, then a 2-iron onto the green, the same club Irwin had used at Winged Foot nine years earlier. The Open’s official site calls it one of the best shots of Watson’s career.

Irwin and Bean were waiting near the green, needing Watson to bogey for a playoff. As reported by the Associated Press, Irwin said:

“Now I’ve got to go see Watson two-putt this thing and make me cry.”

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Watson did two-putt. He finished at 275, nine under, and won his fifth Open by one stroke over Irwin and Bean at 276. And Hale Irwin? Well, his missed tap-in on Saturday had cost him the chance to force a playoff.

What came after

Irwin’s tie for second was his best finish at The Open, and he never won it. In 1990, he won his third U.S. Open at 45, beating Mike Donald in a playoff. He remains the oldest champion in the event’s history.

For Watson, Birkdale was his eighth and final major and his only Open win outside Scotland. The two men who had played together at Winged Foot in 1974 finished a shot apart in 1983, separated by a swing that never touched the ball.