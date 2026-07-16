The Open Championship Faces Scrutiny as Councillor Flags Major Disruption

This week, the 154th Open Championship has returned to Royal Birkdale, where 156 players are battling for the Claret Jug at one of golf’s most historic venues in Liverpool. However, before the first tee-off, the focus has already shifted to an off-course issue.

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Merseyrail will deploy longer, eight-car trains to handle the expected surge in passengers traveling to Royal Birkdale. However, per the BBC, those trains cannot currently stop at Cressington because the station’s platform is too short. The sheer number of passengers expected to take over the service is going to be difficult to manage.

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Metro Mayor Steve Rotterham has described the situation as “a mess.” He told BBC Radio that the effect on the general public has been “minimized,” but Cressington station couldn’t be avoided in the plans.

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“Just when I thought we were going forward, we seem to be going backwards again,” Cressington Ward Councillor Richard Clein told the BBC. “Listening to the Mayor yesterday, I was fuming.”

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“Liverpool is a city now that hosts world-class events every weekend, and that’s something that we should be encouraging,” he said, but also demanded that people in his ward not be harassed because of the train shortage.

235,000 fans showed up at Royal Birkdale for The Open in 2017, including foreign nationals, setting an attendance record. In 2026, that total might reach the 300,000 threshold.

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A similar crisis is also expected at Wirral, but for different reasons. RMT (National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers) employees have planned a strike for the three days of the event. The union cited a dispute over a pay award as the reason behind the walkout.

Neil Grabham, Managing Director of Merseyrail, urged the workers to accept an improved pay offer still being deliberated upon by the union.

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“We have made an improved pay offer worth 7.25% over two years, backdated to January 2026, and remain committed to working with the unions to reach a resolution,” he said in a statement. “With members currently voting on that offer, I very much hope we can avoid disruption and continue to provide the service our customers expect during such an important weekend for the city region.”

Unfortunately, it looks like residents are going to be in for some more trouble.

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The Open will return to Liverpool a few more times

The Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and the Sefton and Wirral Councils have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the R&A, which runs till 2050 (per The Liverpool Echo). That means the Open and other championships will keep returning to the region “multiple times” in the next few decades.

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“The Open is one of the biggest prizes in world sport, so securing it for the Liverpool City Region at least three more times is fantastic news,” Mayor Rotterham said. “It’s a huge vote of confidence in everything our region has to offer – from our world-class courses and spectacular coastline to the warm welcome visitors receive wherever they go.”

The championship is a great way to boost the area’s economy. In 2024, the 151st Open generated more than £187 million in the Wirral and wider Liverpool City region. Independent research backed by the R&A and Tourism Northern Ireland found that the championship generated £280 million last year, via The Southport Lead. There’s also more international attention now, compared to the last time The Open came to Royal Birkdale.

“We can’t wait to welcome golf’s biggest stars – and fans from across the globe – back to the Liverpool City Region again and again,” Rotterham added. However, he will also have to address complaints from residents in his area to help make these events a thorough success.