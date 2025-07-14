brand-logo
The Open’s Latest Prize Purse Update Reflects R&A’s Commitment to ‘Financial Sustainability’

ByJoy Chakravarty

Jul 14, 2025 | 11:30 AM EDT

The R&A has announced the prize fund for this week’s 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush, and in a refreshing change, it has decided not to increase the total purse this year.

The total prize fund this week will remain at US$17 million, and the winner will earn the same amount as Xander Schauffele last year – US$3.1 million and the Claret Jug.

Last year’s purse was a US$500,000 increase from the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, and Martin Slumbers, the then CEO of The R&A, said: “The R&A has a responsibility to strike a balance between maintaining The Open’s position in the global game, providing the funds required for governance and developing amateur and recreational golf in 146 countries internationally.

We have to make choices if we want to continue to build on the significant growth in participation that is essential for golf’s future.”

We remain concerned about the impact that substantial increases in men’s professional prize money are having on the perception of the sport and its long-term financial sustainability. We are determined to act with the interests of the global game in mind as we pursue our goal of ensuring golf continues to thrive in 50 years’ time.”

Slumbers was vocal on how tournaments need to be sustainable, and his successor, Mark Darbon, seems to have similar ideas.

Here is what the top-25 players will receive at the 2025 Open Championship:

1$3,100,000
2$1,759,000
3$1,128,000
4$876,000
5$705,000
6$611,000
7$525,000
8$442,500
9$388,000
10$350,600
11$319,200
12$282,800
13$266,000
14$249,000
15$231,000
16$212,700
17$202,400
18$193,000
19$184,900
20$176,200
21$168,000
22$159,600
23$151,000
24$142,600
25$137,800

So, the runners-up will be richer by US$1.759 million, and third place will fetch US$1.128 million. The 70th player on Sunday pockets US$38,900. The Open Championship starts on July 17 at Royal Portrush with 156 players vying for the Claret Jug.

