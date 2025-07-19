The Open 2025: Heckler Issues Scottie Scheffler a 6-Word Rory McIlroy Warning During 3rd Round

Scottie Scheffler knows a thing or two about playing at home. “This one being in the hometown, it would definitely be a lot of fun with the crowd behind me this weekend… But that’s not stuff that occupies too many of my thoughts. I don’t want to place too much emphasis on one tournament. I just want to go out and do my best and see where that puts me.” The World No.1 explained his mindset about playing at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Dallas, Texas.

Now, he gets to see the other side of that coin.e Scheffler was looking to start the third day of the Open Championship at the Royal Portrush in a strong way. He had a good tee shot at the first hole and was getting ready for his approach shot from the fairway. The shot was proper and landed on the green, giving Scheffler the perfect opportunity for birdie. But the shot remains a standout because of a different reason.

While Scheffler’s shot was flying in the air, one fan from the sidelines, did not waste the opportunity to put some mental pressure on the World No.1. “Rory’s coming to get you.” The fan shouted. It is no surprise to see the home favourite being supported and given an advantage by all means by the crowd. And McIlroy‘s marauding form on day 3 might have given more belief to the voices of his supporters.

McIlroy started the day with three birdies in the first four holes, pushing his score to 6 under par by the time Scottie took his first shot at the Royal Portrush Golf Club. Scheffler was at 10 under par after two days of golf and fans were hopeful that the five-time Major winner will be able to catch up to the World No.1, in his bid to add to his major tally. So, they were doing their bit to add on to the pressure on Scheffler.

Atleast for Rory McIlroy, this does not hit any spot of bother. The Northern Irish golfer is looking to play his game and put pressure on the top.

Home favourite Rory McIlroy at the Royal Portrush

“Another solid day… I didn’t have this opportunity six years ago, so to play an extra two days in this atmosphere in front of these crowds, I’m very excited for that.” McIlroy stated after making the cut at the Royal Portrush Golf Club. When the Open took place at the same venue six years ago, the home favourite failed to make the weekend, disappointing several golfing fans who had come to watch the home hero ply his trade.

He then gave the home fans the little bit of push they needed to vie for him across the weekend.“I know what I need to do to get the best out of myself in an environment like that. I’ve been somewhat close to my best over the first two days in little bits here and there. I’m going to need to have it all under control and have it sort of all firing over the weekend to make a run.” The Career Grand SLam winner stated. He will have his work cut out if he is to catch

