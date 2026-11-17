For the past few years, the PGA Tour has faced one of the biggest challenges in its history. LIV Golf changed the business of professional golf when it entered the sport. It attracted several top players with huge contracts and raised questions about the future of the traditional tour. However, the PGA Tour is now showing strong signs of recovery. Its sponsorship revenue has grown by 14% in 2026 and crossed the $1 billion mark for the first time.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This growth comes at a crucial juncture when LIV Golf announced it is officially shutting down operations, while the PGA Tour prepares for its 2028 competitive restructuring. This raises an important question: Has the PGA Tour turned its battle with LIV Golf into a business comeback?

ADVERTISEMENT

The PGA Tour’s billion-dollar milestone: What’s driving the growth?

As mentioned, the PGA Tour has crossed $1 billion in sponsorship revenue in 2026, which marks a 14% increase from last year. The main impetus behind this milestone is the Tour’s renewed global partnerships.

According to Bloomberg’s November report, Rolex has played a major role in this growth. The Swiss watchmaker has worked with the PGA Tour since 2005, and less than a week ago, announced that it will continue as the Tour’s Official Timekeeper.

ADVERTISEMENT

The partnership reaps a two-way benefit as it gives Rolex visibility across different levels of professional golf through tournaments, TV broadcasts, and digital platforms. It also helps the luxury watchmaker connect with fans who value sporting success and tradition.

ADVERTISEMENT

But there’s more to the picture than just Rolex, as deals with Amazon Web Services, Raymond James and AbbVie have also helped the Tour reach this milestone, adding the technology sector, financial services, and pharmaceutical industries to the Tour’s list of partners.

What’s in it for the sponsors, you’d be wondering? Well, the PGA Tour gives brands access to a large online audience. According to its official advertising page, the Tour’s digital platform attracts around 5.4 million unique visitors every month. These figures highlight the commercial value of its audience, but that’s just one part of the story.

ADVERTISEMENT

How the PGA Tour rebuilt its commercial appeal during the LIV Golf battle

LIV Golf entered professional golf in 2022 and quickly became a major challenge for the PGA Tour. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) backed the new league, thus allowing the league to hand out lucrative signing bonuses and huge 9-figure contracts.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Forbes, LIV spent at least $1.6 billion on guaranteed player contracts, with Jon Rahm reportedly received more than $300 million, while Phil Mickelson’s deal was worth around $200 million. As a result, several well-known golfers left the PGA Tour, raising concerns about the future strength of the traditional circuit.

The battle was not limited to players. Both leagues wanted to attract sponsors, TV partners, tournament organizers, and fans. LIV spent another estimated $2 billion on tournament operations, TV production, concerts, staff salaries, and other expenses, according to The Athletic.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the PGA Tour had one important advantage: its long history and strong business relationships.

The organization had spent decades building its tournament schedule and working with major companies. It also had a strong position in professional golf. Its events gave sponsors an established platform to connect with golf fans across different markets.

This did not remove the threat from LIV Golf, but it helped the Tour maintain its business relationships during a difficult period. The key point is that the PGA Tour has continued to attract major sponsors despite years of uncertainty.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2028 competition model could open a new sponsorship market

The PGA Tour is also preparing for a major change in its competition structure. In June 2026, the organization announced a new two-series model that will start in 2028. It will divide its events into the PGA Tour Championship Series and the PGA Tour Challenger Series.

The Championship Series will feature around 130 eligible players across 23-24 event weeks. Regular-season events will have an average of 120 players and offer at least $20 million in prize money. Meanwhile, the Challenger Series will feature at least 20 events, with each offering a minimum prize purse of $4 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both series will use a promotion-and-relegation system. At least 20 players from the Challenger Series will move up to the Championship Series each season. Players who fail to keep their place at the top level could move down.

The Tour wants this system to bring top players together more often while giving rising golfers a chance to reach the highest level.

The new model has already attracted interest from sponsors. According to Mundo Deportivo, PGA Tour Chief Commercial Officer Dhruv Prasad said the organization had secured deals for almost every future Championship Series event.

“The marketplace seems to be validating the future direction of the PGA Tour,” Prasad said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the new structure could create additional sponsorship inventory. The Championship Series will give brands access to top golfers and major events. The Challenger Series could attract companies that want to support young talent and reach new audiences.

The Tour could also expand into new markets. Its June announcement named Boston, Denver, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C., as possible locations for future events, tapping into high-profile markets. This allows the Tour to command much larger per-event sponsorship investments.

The $1.5 billion investment could strengthen the Tour’s business

The PGA Tour also has another major source of funding to support its future growth. Strategic Sports Group (SSG) has committed $1.5 billion to PGA Tour Enterprises, the organization’s business arm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The investment aims to support the Tour’s long-term plans and strengthen its position in professional golf. However, the organization has not spent all the money yet.

In June, CEO Brian Rolapp spoke about the investment while discussing the new competition model. He said the money had attracted a lot of attention and that he had several ideas about how to use it.

“I think we have ideas how to (invest) it,” noting “there’s a lot of uses for the capital to effectuate the long-term value of the PGA Tour” and “to build something lasting that outlives all of us,” Rolapp said.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Tour could use the money to improve tournament venues, hospitality services, food and beverage facilities, and ticketing operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

These changes could make tournaments more enjoyable for fans. Better facilities, easier ticket booking and improved hospitality could attract more people to live events. These improvements could be especially valuable for premium customers and corporate guests.

They could also create new ways for the Tour to earn money. Better hospitality services could help sell premium ticket packages. Improved venues could also attract companies that want to host clients and business partners during tournaments.

So, the investment could do much more than support daily operations. It could help the Tour build a stronger business around its events.

Media rights are another major opportunity. In his June interview with PGA Tour reporters, Rolapp said the current media deals would expire in 2030. He also said the organization wanted to prepare early for its next agreements.

A better competition model and an improved fan experience could give the Tour a stronger position when it negotiates its next media deals.

Can the PGA Tour maintain its sponsorship momentum?

Crossing $1 billion in sponsorship revenue is a big achievement. However, the PGA Tour must continue to attract and retain major sponsors to maintain this growth. One key question is FedEx’s future. The company has sponsored the FedExCup since 2007, but its current deal ends after the 2027 season.

In an interview with Front Office Sports, Prasad said, “I actually think there are more opportunities for FedEx in the future in how they work with the tour than there are today.” “The reality is there are more commercial opportunities going forward on the tour than there are today.”

The new model could give the Tour more ways to work with sponsors. However, the rising cost for companies to financially back one of these new Championship Series events moving forward is a big concern for the Tour.

“There’s going to be certain events that might lose their stature if a sponsor doesn’t pony up $30 million,” Rory McIlroy said at the U.S. Open. But the CEO remains confident this shouldn’t be an issue.

Moreover, the Tour also needs to keep its existing sponsors while attracting new companies. Rolex, AWS, Raymond James, and AbbVie have helped drive recent growth. Keeping these brands and adding partners from other industries will be important for long-term success.

Uncertainty in professional golf could also affect sponsor confidence. The Tour must maintain a strong schedule, offer exciting competition, and attract fans.

LIV Golf’s planned wind-down does not remove every challenge. The PGA Tour still needs to deliver on its own plans.

Additionally, the 2028 model will be a major test. The Championship Series must offer top-level competition, while the Challenger Series must give rising players a clear path to the top. The Tour must also use its money to improve the experience for fans, players and sponsors.

Overall, this is a commercial comeback, but a bigger test lies ahead. The PGA Tour crossing $1 billion in sponsorship revenue is a major achievement. Tiger Woods, who led the Future Competition Committee, also shared his confidence in the organization’s future. He made these comments after the board approved the final details of the new model in November.

“Having been on this Tour for almost 30 years, I can confidently say the PGA Tour is in the best position it has ever been,” Woods said.

His comments show that the Tour believes its new structure can benefit both established players and rising golfers.

However, the real challenge is to maintain this growth beyond 2026. The organization must keep its major sponsors, bring in new partners, and successfully launch its 2028 competition model.

For now, the PGA Tour has made strong progress in its business battle with LIV Golf. Its next goal is to turn this success into long-term growth.