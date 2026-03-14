The Players Championship 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Known for its competitive field and the drama of the iconic island green, the Players Championship stands among the most anticipated stops on the PGA Tour. The event, running from March 12 to March 15, 2026, is played on the iconic Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. While playing against the toughest competition is fulfilling in itself for professional golfers, there’s something that further increases the excitement – the financial rewards.

The event boasts the biggest prize pool on the PGA Tour, even more so than the majors. From just $15 million in 2021, the prize money for the Players Championship increased to $25 million in 2023, and the same continues in 2026.

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The Players Championship 2026 prize money breakdown

As noted before, the total prize pool for the Players Championship 2026 is $25 million. Of this, the winner gets $4.5 million, while the runner-up leaves with a paycheck of $2,725,000. The winner gets the standard 18% cut of the prize money, as rewarded in most PGA Tour events.

When Jack Nicklaus won the inaugural edition event in 1974, the prize pool was only $250,000, and the winner banked 20% of it. From there, the event has undergone 28 increases over its 48-year history, rising to $25 million in prize money now.

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The table below shows a detailed breakdown of the Players Championship 2026 prize money and what each golfer who makes the cut receives:

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Position Amount 1 $4,500,000 2 $2,725,000 3 $1,725,000 4 $1,225,000 5 $1,025,000 6 $906,250 7 $843,750 8 $781,250 9 $731,250 10 $681,250 11 $631,250 12 $581,250 13 $531,250 14 $481,250 15 $456,250 16 $431,250 17 $406,250 18 $381,250 19 $356,250 20 $331,250 21 $306,250 22 $281,250 23 $261,250 24 $241,250 25 $221,250 26 $201,250 27 $193,750 28 $186,250 29 $178,750 30 $171,250 31 $163,750 32 $156,250 33 $148,750 34 $142,500 35 $136,250 36 $130,000 37 $123,750 38 $118,750 39 $113,750 40 $108,750 41 $103,750 42 $98,750 43 $93,750 44 $88,750 46 $78,750 47 $73,750 48 $69,750 49 $66,250 50 $64,250 51 $62,750 52 $61,250 53 $60,250 54 $59,250 55 $58,750 56 $58,250 57 $57,750 58 $57,250 59 $56,750 60 $56,250 61 $55,750 62 $55,250 63 $54,750 64 $54,250 65 $53,750

Besides the financial reward, there are OWGR points and FedEx Cup points available as well. There are a total of 750 FedEx Cup points available across those who make the cut.

As for the world-ranking points, the OWGR has estimated the field’s strength at 436.25920. The winner of these will score an incredible 80 points. This will certainly make a significant difference in the OWGR rankings after the event. The runner is expected to receive 48 points, while the third-place finisher will receive 32 points.

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However, the points awarded can fluctuate based on how many golfers make the cut. Currently, the OWGR has an estimated distribution for 65 golfers. But based on the ties, more than 65 golfers can make the cut, too.

Recent past winners of the Players Championship

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All the winners of the past 10 editions of the Players Championship are playing the events, except Webb Simpson, who won in 2018, and Cameron Smith, who won in 2022.

Both Simpson and Smith are playing in the event because they are not eligible to participate. Simpson won in 2018 with a comfortable four-stroke margin. This gave him a 5-year exemption from the event. However, it expired in 2024. By then, the 7-time PGA Tour winner had been in a steep decline in form. He has not won any event on the PGA Tour since 2020.

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Cameron Smith, on the other hand, is not eligible because of his association with LIV Golf. Smith officially joined LIV Golf in August 2022 and continues to play in the Saudi-backed league to date. Thus, he is facing a ban from playing in any PGA Tour events.

Apart from those two, 6 other champions who won in the past 10 editions are in the field. This includes Rickie Fowler (2015), Jason Day (2016), Si Woo Kim (2017), Rory McIlroy (2019 and 2025), Justin Thomas (2021), and Scottie Scheffler (2023 and 2024).

Rory McIlroy is walking into the event as the defending champion. However, he is experiencing back problems. The Northern Irishman had to withdraw from last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational because of the same. Some fans are associating his back problems with TGL. This assumption is because many others, including Collin Morikawa, Billy Horschel, and Sahith Theegala, are also facing injury concerns.

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Besides these past champions, several other elites are part of the field for the Players Championship 2026. Some of the most renowned names include Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg, Sepp Straka, Jordan Spieth, etc.

The competitive field will make it challenging for anyone to win the event. While Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are the fan favorites to win, anyone from the field can grab the biggest piece of the Players Championship 2026 prize money.