The Real Reason Golfer Rejected PGA Tour Card for LIV Return Comes to Surface

Laurie Canter just did the unthinkable after earning the famous “Golden Ticket” to the PGA Tour through the DP World Tour. Most players spend their entire lives chasing that. But instead of packing his bags for America, reports say he was using the PGA Tour access as a brilliant leverage play to return to LIV. Fellow pro Jordan Smith spilled the beans on this mystery during a recent Sliced Golf Podcast appearance, explaining that rumors were swirling about Canter’s future even before the news officially broke.

“I think there’s a few rumours flirting about Laurie. If he does go to the LIV… whatever he does is the right decision for him,” Smith noted.”And he’s got a young family, he lives in Dubai. So I can see why it’s appealing.”

So, this isn’t just about money. It is about where Canter wakes up every morning and builds a life. And we must respect the man’s dedication to his home life. Canter famously skipped massive DP World Tour events last year to witness his daughter’s birth. And the PGA Tour requires endless travel across multiple American time zones, often keeping players away for weeks.

At the same time, staying in Dubai allows him to play in global events while keeping his family life stable, which fits his current “Dubai Dormie” lifestyle.

And the decision marks the end of a wild and circular journey for the 36-year-old Englishman, who started his high-stakes journey as a founding member of the LIV Golf League back in London in June 2022. He played for Martin Kaymer’s Cleeks GC and banked over $6 million during those early seasons before the league eventually relegated him to a reserve role in 2023.

Initially, when he got the PGA Card a few days back, he had said, “It’s been the year of my life. I’m looking forward to playing the big events over on that side of the pond.”

But now, Canter has basically completed the full circle and earned his way back to the top, but apparently prefers the view from his old neighborhood. But he isn’t walking away empty-handed..

Canter was walking toward a familiar team

Canter likely won’t remain a free agent for long, with one team emerging as the clear favorite. Most insiders point to Majesticks GC as his possible landing spot for the 2026 season. The all-European squad needs a fourth player after former Open Champion Henrik Stenson faced relegation. Canter already knows the team culture well after serving as their reserve player previously and fits perfectly alongside co-captains Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood.

And Canter is not the first player to use a PGA Tour card as a bargaining chip. Young Tom McKibbin did the exact same thing just last season. The 22-year-old Northern Irishman, who grew up at Holywood Golf Club (the same club as Rory McIlroy), earned his spot but ignored advice from Rory McIlroy to join Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII team.

And the transfer market is heating up, with Victor Perez also deciding to leave the PGA Tour to join Martin Kaymer’s Cleeks GC. The Frenchman cited the “moving goalposts” of PGA Tour eligibility as a major frustration. So he wanted security and found it with the LIV.

Now, the primary beneficiary of Laurie Canter’s decision to decline his PGA Tour card is English golfer Daniel Brown. Under the rules of the “10 Cards Initiative,” if a qualifying player declines membership, the spot reverts to the next eligible player on the Race to Dubai rankings. Brown, who finished the season in 11th place on the eligibility list—the bubble position—will now move into the top 10 position and fly to the US for the upcoming season.