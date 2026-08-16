The Standard Portland Classic 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Columbia Edgewater Country Club hosts the 2026 Standard Portland Classic this weekend, with $2 million up for grabs. The winner’s share is $300,000, following the LPGA’s standard 15 percent payout chart. 144 players tee it up over 72 holes, and after 36 holes the field cuts to the top 65 and ties.

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Columbia Edgewater Country Club opened along the Columbia River in July 1925, the seventh 18-hole course built in Portland. Kathy Whitworth won that first tournament in 1972, taking home $3,750 from the $25,000 purse. Five decades later, under a new name and a title sponsor, the Portland Classic offers one of the most modest purses on the LPGA Tour, tied for second-smallest among the tour’s 31 official-money events and trailing only Honda LPGA Thailand’s $1.8 million.

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Money has come in fits and starts here. The purse sat at $1.7 million in 2007, then dropped to $1.3 million once the tournament went to 72 holes in 2013, where it held for seven years. 2020 briefly pushed it up to $1.75 million, before it slid back to $1.4 million in 2021 and settled at $1.5 million for 2022 and 2023. It reached $1.75 million again in 2024. The Standard, a financial services firm based in Portland, stepped in that November, and by 2025 the purse was up to $2 million. Compared to the rest of the tour, though, Portland still lags: the LPGA’s 2026 prize fund totals a record $132 million across 31 official-money events (33 total, minus two unofficial ones), and Portland has now gone two years running at $2 million.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the prize money:

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PositionAmount1$300,0002$185,1593$134,3204$103,9075$83,6336$68,4277$57,2768$50,1809$45,11210$41,05611$38,01412$35,48013$33,25014$31,22315$29,39816$27,77617$26,35718$25,14119$24,12720$23,31521$22,50522$21,69423$20,88424$20,07225$19,36326$18,65327$17,94228$17,23329$16,52430$15,91631$15,30732$14,69933$14,09034$13,48235$12,97636$12,46937$11,96338$11,45539$10,94840$10,54341$10,13842$9,73343$9,32644$8,92145$8,61746$8,31247$8,00848$7,70449$7,40050$7,09651$6,89452$6,69153$6,48754$6,28655$6,08256$5,87957$5,67758$5,47459$5,27260$5,06961$4,96862$4,86563$4,76564$4,66465$4,56166$4,46067$4,36068$4,25769$4,15670$4,05571$4,00572$3,953

Interesting History You Must Know

Since 1972, the tournament has raised $18–19 million for local children’s charities. It’s also launched careers, Andrea Lee got her first LPGA win here in 2022, Chanette Wannasaen in 2023, two of three first-time champions crowned in the last four years.

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Beloved and prestigious on tour, the event nearly didn’t reach its 53rd edition after almost losing its title sponsor in 2024. It’s now back on solid footing, with a field that includes seven former Portland champions, among them Juli Inkster. Now 65, Inkster is playing 27 years after claiming the trophy in 1999 by six strokes.