The 3-Minute Clock Is Ticking: Golf Rules Every Player Should Know Before Searching for a Lost Ball

Despite how simple it looks, golf can be tricky. Even Tiger Woods has found himself searching for a ball in the rough for three minutes, only to come up empty-handed and face a one-stroke penalty. And the rules surrounding a lost ball can make an already frustrating situation even more confusing.

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What should you do? What should you avoid? And when is a ball officially considered lost? There is plenty to keep track of. But it doesn’t have to be that complicated. All you need to remember are three key rules when your ball goes missing. It could save you time and possibly a few penalty strokes.

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The 3-Minute Clock

The first thing you need to remember is the three-minute search rule. It’s the same in both the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour under Rule 18.2a of the Rules of Golf, published jointly by the USGA and R&A. Under this rule, a ball is declared lost if neither the player nor their caddie can find it within three minutes of beginning the search.

The clock starts when the search actually begins, not when the shot is hit or the group reaches the approximate landing area. Once the three minutes expire, the ball is officially lost, even if someone finds it moments later. The player must then take a stroke-and-distance penalty, adding one penalty stroke and replaying from the spot of the previous shot.

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Players also cannot simply declare a ball lost early to avoid completing the search period. The rule was introduced in 2019, reducing the previous five-minute search window to three minutes to improve the pace of play.

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The Provisional Ball Protocol

Now, suppose you have hit the ball, and you think it’s lost outside a penalty area or out of bounds. In this case, you can hit a provisional ball. This saves you from having to return to the previous spot if the original ball cannot be found. The rules are covered under Rule 18.3 of the Rules of Golf. However, there’s a catch to using this rule.

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The player or their caddie must clearly announce that they are playing a “provisional” before hitting the second ball. Simply playing another ball without making the announcement means it becomes the ball in play under stroke-and-distance, and the original is abandoned.

When Does a Provisional Ball Become Mandatory Play?

So, you have played a provisional ball. What happens next? The provisional becomes the ball in play only when the original ball is confirmed lost outside a penalty area or out of bounds, with a one-stroke penalty applied. If you hit a provisional off the tee, it counts as your third shot, meaning your next stroke will be your fourth.

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However, if the original ball is found in bounds within the three-minute search period, you must continue playing it and abandon the provisional. Similarly, if the original is found in a penalty area, the provisional is abandoned, and you must either play the original as it lies or take relief under the applicable penalty-area rules.

There is another important exception. If you make a stroke at the provisional ball from a spot nearer the hole than where the original ball is estimated to be, the provisional immediately becomes the ball in play. Even if you find the original ball just five seconds later, you can no longer play it.

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Importantly, you cannot play a provisional if the only reason you believe the original ball is lost is that it may have entered a penalty area. Players can also hit multiple provisional balls if necessary, provided they announce each one. Remember, a provisional is a precautionary measure, while stroke-and-distance is the penalty that comes into effect when the original ball is confirmed lost or out of bounds.