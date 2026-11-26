Golf has a way of turning a small mistake into a big punishment. Sometimes, players do not even realize they have broken a rule until it is too late. Pádraig Harrington learned this in 2011 when he was disqualified at the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship after his ball moved while he was removing his marker. In 2017, Lexi Thompson received a four-shot penalty at the ANA Inspiration after a viewer reported that she had wrongly marked her ball. She eventually lost the tournament in a playoff. But these were not the first times a golf rule changed the outcome of a tournament. Years earlier, Craig Stadler, known as ‘The Walrus,” faced a similar problem at Torrey Pines.

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The 1982 Masters champion lost a likely second-place finish at the 1987 Andy Williams Open because of something he did without knowing it was against the rules.

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Born in San Diego in 1953, Stadler was playing close to home. He had won the 1982 Masters in a playoff against Dan Pohl and represented the United States at the 1983 and 1985 Ryder Cups. His nickname came from his large build and thick mustache. His son Kevin, who also won on the PGA Tour, later earned the nickname “Baby Walrus.”

The incident happened during the third round on Saturday, February 7. Stadler’s tee shot on the 384-yard, par-4 14th hole landed under a low tree branch. He had to play the next shot from his knees, but the ground was wet.

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Wanting to keep his turquoise trousers clean, Stadler placed a towel on the grass before taking his shot. He then managed to hit the ball around the tree and back into the fairway. At that point, he was in a strong position to win. He had shared the lead with George Burns after 36 holes, with both players sitting at 13-under 131.

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However, the towel became a problem. Rule 13-3 of golf’s rulebook prohibited players from building a stance by using objects to improve their position on the ground. This included placing a towel under their knees. The official ruling, Decision 13-3/2, even explained what Stadler could have done instead: It would have been permissible for the player to have put on waterproof trousers.

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The Phone Call That Cost Walrus

Walrus’s towel incident might have gone unnoticed if not for a television viewer. NBC showed highlights of the round, and someone watching spotted the possible rule violation. However, accounts differ on who made the call. Golf Digest reported that a viewer contacted the tournament’s media center. The Trenham Golf History site, meanwhile, credited Philadelphia golf professional Skee Riegel with calling the PGA Tour. According to Trenham, Riegel later said that if he had known the footage was from the previous day, he “never would have made the telephone call.”

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But by then, the damage was done. Walrus had already signed his scorecard on Saturday without adding the two penalty strokes. Under the rules at the time, signing for a lower score than the one actually made meant disqualification, even if the player did not know about the penalty. Stadler only learned about the decision after finishing his final round on Sunday.

According to Trenham, he finished at 270 after making a birdie on the final hole. That left him tied for second, four shots behind George Burns, who won with a record score of 266. The ruling cost Stadler around $37,000 in prize money, according to Golf.nl. It also hurt his chances of earning Ryder Cup points, according to the Spokesman-Review.

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Where the Armchair Referee Was Born

Golf Digest calls it likely the first time a TV viewer’s report led to a ruling. It would not be the last. Paul Azinger was disqualified at the 1991 Doral-Ryder Open after a retrospective two-shot penalty for moving a stone in a hazard. Camilo Villegas and Harrington followed in January 2011.

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Golf’s rulemakers slowly pushed back. In April 2011, the USGA and R&A said players could avoid disqualification if an infringement was discovered after they had signed their scorecard. Then came a local rule that effectively ended viewer call-ins on January 1, 2018. Stadler had lost $37,000 thirty-one years earlier to a system golf has now buried.

The story has a better second act. In August 1995, Stadler came back to Torrey Pines to cut the tree down with a chainsaw. A fungus was killing it, and committee member Tom Wilson had asked him to do the honors.

“It’s been eight years,” he said. “It’s time to put it to rest.”

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He even re-created the towel kneel for the photographers. One photo made the front of USA Today, and slices of the trunk were signed and sold for charity.

Stadler went on to win 13 PGA Tour titles and nine more on the Champions Tour, including two senior majors. Yet this is the story fans still bring up. It was a small rule on a wet day, and it proved that on tour the scorecard is the one thing you can never afford to get wrong, even without knowing it.