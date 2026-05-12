‘Their Job to Fix It’: Jon Rahm Sends Strong Message to LIV Golf Leadership Amid Growing Financial Turmoil

PIF cutting ties with LIV Golf heading into 2027 is the talk of the golf world. While golfers are out there trying to figure out their next step, Jon Rahm thinks his job is just to play golf and let LIV Golf leadership take control of everything else.

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“Yeah, it is something we’ve had to deal with, obviously, the week of Mexico and last week a little bit more, but it’s just some things that are out of my control. I think I said it last week: Out of the few talents I have in my life, fixing a business is not one of them. I might be the worst person for that,” the 31-year-old said when asked how he is keeping the distraction about LIV Golf’s funding situation out of his mind.

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“So my job is to play golf, luckily. I’m decent at it. And that’s what I can focus on, right? What I can focus on is the next shot. It’s the people in charge of LIV, whose job I do not envy for a second, not now, not when things are going well, because it’s not something I think I can do. It’s their job to fix it.”

Many professionals on the LIV Golf roster were under the impression that LIV would be there for the long haul, so this is a drastic change. And for someone like Jon Rahm, who still has several years left on his contract, this can certainly influence his focus.

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At LIV Golf Virginia 2026, Rahm had already discussed his business acumen when talking about his LIV Golf contract. He said that of the few talents he has, reading a contract and business are not two of them. Maybe this is why he is not accompanying Scott O’Neil to the business meetings that Bryson DeChambeau is.

Imago Jon Rahm os Spain walks to the 9th green during a practice round on the Monday before The Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Monday, April 6, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA AUG20260406147 JOHNxANGELILLO

Scott O’Neil says he is doing everything in his power to keep LIV Golf from demise. He is even taking help from DeChambeau, who, unlike Rahm, has good business acumen. LIV Golf has appointed Gene Davis as chair and Jon Zinman to lead an independent directors committee to evaluate alternatives and secure long-term partners. It also has the investment bank Ducera Partners on its roster and has entered into a new deal with Gibson Dunn & Crutcher to create a new business plan.

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Rahm’s response these days to controversial questions has been neutral. Even when asked if he regrets his decision to join LIV, he said that he just focuses on his game and does not dwell on his past decisions.

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He does look focused on his game, as he revealed a milestone he wants to achieve at the 2026 PGA Championship.

Jon Rahm is searching for Spain’s first Wanamaker

Spain has produced many golf elites, be they Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia, Jose Maria Olazabal, or the late Seve Ballesteros. All of them are major winners. Garcia won the Masters in 2017, while Olazabal won it in 1994 and 1999. Ballesteros won the Masters twice (1980 and 1983) and the Open Championship thrice (1979, 1984, and 1988). The 31-year-old himself won the Masters in 2023 and the US Open in 2021.

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Despite producing all these greats, none of the Spaniards have won the PGA Championship. Performing his media duties ahead of the 108th edition of the major this year, Rahm revealed that for some reason, he and his fellow countrymen never performed well at the PGA Championship. Considering the good form that he is in, he wants to change that.

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Of the 7 starts he had on LIV Golf, he won twice and finished runner-up on three occasions. He wants to build on that and be the first to win the Wanamaker trophy. The 2x major champion framed this goal as completing the “Spanish Grand Slam.”

Questions about LIV Golf’s uncertain future continue to follow Jon Rahm. However, he appears determined to keep his attention on the course and his pursuit of the Wanamaker Trophy.