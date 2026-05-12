‘There’s a Time and Place’: Scottie Scheffler Draws the Line on LIV Golf Noise Ahead of PGA Championship

Being the World No. 1 is like being the face of the sport, and stardom comes with responsibilities. It may or may not include answering media questions that go well beyond golf courses. As someone who has held that position for over 100 consecutive weeks now, Scottie Scheffler has learned what golf conversation to have where.

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“I think when it comes to like the bigger issues in the game of golf, I just try to answer them as honestly as I can. I think there’s also a time and a place for them. I think in a forum like this, where I’m going to be sitting and talking for a bit longer, it’s a lot easier to talk about those types of discussions,” Scheffler said at Aronimink Golf Club when asked about answering questions on LIV Golf, the rollback, or other big-picture issues.

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“Also, if I’m sitting one-on-one with somebody, that’s a lot easier for me to talk about something as complex as the golf ball rollback. That’s a complex issue, I think, in the game of golf. The fix is a lot—it’s simpler, but it’s also more complicated when you look at it—it’s just a longer discussion.”

LIV Golf funding collapse news has put the careers of many professionals at risk. Ever since the news broke, pros have been performing media duties, answering questions about it. Jon Rahm, for example, was asked about whether he regretted moving to LIV Golf or his thoughts about the future of the breakaway league ahead of the PGA Championship.

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Rory McIlroy was asked about LIV Golf’s existential crisis, as he admitted that he was wrong to have once urged the PGA Tour to agree with the rebel league to unify men’s professional golf. Then there is Bryson DeChambeau, who is laying out what it would take for the PGA Tour to have him back, if that day comes.

While many of these professionals are very outspoken about their thoughts, Scheffler is very particular about what questions he answers and how he answers them. There are many incidents in which he even chose not to answer questions if he thought the questions or the environment were inappropriate.

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Imago 260412 Scottie Scheffler of United States during the final round of the 2026 Masters Golf Tournament on April 12, 2026 in Augusta. Photo: Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRAN / kod PA / PA1196 golf masters bbeng the masters augusta *** 260412 Scottie Scheffler of United States during the final round of the 2026 Masters Golf Tournament on April 12, 2026 in Augusta Photo Petter Arvidson BILDBYRAN kod PA PA1196 golf masters bbeng the masters augusta PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: PETTERxARVIDSON BB260412PA198

For instance, after Round 1 of the 2026 Cadillac Championship, he was asked about the LIV funding collapse news and a potential pathway back for the defectors. To this, Scottie Scheffler bluntly said, “I just got off the golf course. I don’t know what you want from me.”

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Similarly, he scored a career-best round of 65 in the third round of the 2026 Masters. However, he also missed a few scoring opportunities. During the post-round conference, when a media representative asked him about a potential lower score, he called it “just a terrible question… awful” and didn’t bother answering.

Now, this does not mean he never answers uncomfortable questions. During the Charles Schwab Challenge press conference in May 2025, he answered questions on the growing divide between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. According to him, defectors bear responsibility to reunite golf as they chose to leave.

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At the 2025 Open Championship pre-tournament presser, he also delved philosophically into the fleeting joy of success. He said that there’s no point to that, as it just brings brief euphoria before resetting expectations.

While he acknowledges the noise surrounding LIV Golf’s financial crisis, he would want to stay focused this week.

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Scottie Scheffler on defending the PGA Championship

Last year, Scottie Scheffler won the PGA Championship to claim his third major championship. He had carded rounds of 69-68-65-71 to finish 11 under 273. Now, he will arrive at Aronimink Golf Club to defend his title against Rory McIlroy and others.

The 2026 edition will mark his 7th start at the event. Speaking ahead of the PGA Championship, he revealed that he is excited to defend his title. However, he acknowledges that it won’t be an easy task. The weather is starting to clear up, and if the greens can stay firm, he believes that it would “be a pretty awesome test.”

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The odds are also in his favor, as he is the favorite to win with odds of +480. Following him closely with +850 is Rory McIlroy. And then comes Cameron Young (+1200), Jon Rahm (+1500), Xander Schauffele (+1800), and Matt Fitzpatrick (+2200).

As he prepares to defend his PGA Championship title, the #1 appears determined to keep his attention on the competition rather than the constant noise surrounding LIV Golf. He is willing to talk about LIV Golf and other big issues, too, but he emphasizes asking the questions on the right platform and at an appropriate time.