“There’s No Place for That”: Scottie Scheffler Immediately Confronts Fan Who Yelled During Rival’s Shot at Presidents Cup

Golf is a sport built on individual integrity, respect for the course, and courtesy toward fellow competitors. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler demonstrated that he embodies all these values during his Sunday singles match against Nico Echavarria at the Presidents Cup. The moment came when he stepped in to confront a fan who attempted to disrupt his opponent and ruin his shot.

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“A fan on the 14th hole yelled in support of Scottie Scheffler during Nico Echavarria’s backswing. The tee shot missed the fairway to the right,” Golf[dot]com reported on X. “Scottie Scheffler immediately walked towards the fan and said, ‘There’s no place for that.’”

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The six-time major winner was already 3-up at the time, but the interruption on the 14th hole only added to Echavarria’s frustration. The hole eventually ended with both players making par.

As for the interruption, under the Rules of Golf, once a player has committed to a stroke and completes the swing, the shot generally counts. This holds true even if an outside distraction, such as a spectator shouting, completely disrupts a player’s concentration and results in a poor outcome. Notably, the rules are designed to ensure players compete under the same conditions, meaning they must generally accept the consequences of outside disturbances and play the ball as it lies.

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That said, the rules governing the shot do not mean spectators are free to interfere with play. Tournament officials and marshals can take action against fans who deliberately shout or attempt to distract a player during a swing, including removing them from the venue. However, at the time of writing, it remains unclear whether the fan who interrupted Echavarria faced any such consequences.

Despite that, such behavior from the galleries isn’t anything new, and neither is Scheffler’s reaction. The Texan has been involved in a couple of notable fan-related incidents during his rise on the PGA Tour. Early in his career at the 2019 Houston Open, an unruly spectator yelled during his swing on the par-3 9th hole, causing the young pro to slip and send his ball into a greenside bunker.

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Scheffler immediately turned and shouted back, “Are you kidding me? You can’t keep your mouth quiet for five minutes, man?” Years later, during the final round of the 2024 Travelers Championship, climate protesters sprinted onto the 18th green just as Scheffler and Tom Kim were preparing to putt. They set off colored powder bombs that forced a delay while the green was cleared. Despite the interruption, Scheffler ultimately won in a playoff after the disruption.

A similar outcome played out in Scheffler and Echavarria’s match on Sunday. Scheffler built his advantage steadily through the front nine and pushed his lead to as much as 4 up through the 11th hole. Echavarria fought back over the closing stretch, cutting the deficit to 2 up by the 16th, but couldn’t find enough to extend the match, and Scheffler closed it out 2&1 on the 17th hole, helping the Americans claw back into contention on the final day of the event. With 5 of the 12 singles matches complete, the International team led 12.5-10.5, and the Presidents Cup remained up for grabs.

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Should the International side pull it off, it would mark its first Presidents Cup victory since 1998, ending a 28-year drought. Much of the team’s position can be traced back to Friday’s foursomes, when the visitors delivered a stunning clean sweep to take control of the contest. However, as Team US did in 2024, there is still time for the Americans to make a comeback and flip the script.

It’s clear Scottie Scheffler doesn’t just play golf; he lives the lifestyle that comes with it. In the end, the interruption did nothing to derail him: he closed out Echavarria 2&1 to secure another full point for the Americans.