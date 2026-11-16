‘There Were Many Tears’: LPGA Star Opens Up on 2026 Struggles After Midseason Changes Backfire

Jin Young Ko’s 2026 season unraveled in ways her career never had before. She recorded just one top-10 finish and seven missed cuts in 2026, a slump that cost Ko her first CME Group Tour Championship berth in nine years.

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Now, Ko has opened up about the emotional toll of her difficult LPGA Tour campaign, admitting there were “many tears along the way” after technical adjustments to her game proved difficult to adapt to and left her results well short of her championship standards.

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In a candid end-of-season reflection on Instagram, the South Korean star, who is usually measured and stoic in public, walked fans through an emotional arc that moved from deep disappointment to profound gratitude, and finally to quiet resolve. While she described 2026 as a year of growth and painful lessons, she shut down any speculation about walking away from the sport, promising to “strive to become an even more humble player” moving forward.

What Ko Said

Ko acknowledged that while she entered the season trying to elevate her game, the second half of the year unraveled as she struggled to make those adjustments stick under tournament pressure.

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“However, I struggled to adapt to those changes as I entered the second half of the season. I found myself competing with a level of performance I had not anticipated, and through those difficult moments, I often realized that I was the one who ended up feeling the deepest disappointment and hurt.”

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Her message went beyond box scores and missed putts. Ko framed the season as a period where she had to confront the painful gap between her elite expectations and her on-course reality, an experience that ultimately forced her to lean heavily on her support system.

“There were many tears along the way, but there was also something I came to appreciate more than ever: the incredible number of people who genuinely support me.”

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The Scale of the 2026 Slump

To understand why the season stung so deeply, it helps to look at Ko’s usual pedigree. As a former world No. 1 who held the top ranking for a record 163 weeks, a two-time major champion, and a 15-time LPGA Tour winner, Ko is accustomed to contending almost weekly.

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In 2026, however, that trademark consistency vanished. She recorded just one top-10 finish all season with a T5 at the Kroger Queen City Championship in May, while missing seven cuts, an uncharacteristic total for a player once famous for her relentless ball-striking and consistency.

Her campaign concluded on November 15 with a 16th-place finish at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican. That result left her 88th in the Race to CME Globe standings, well outside the top-60 cutoff. For the first time in her nine-year LPGA career, Ko missed the lucrative, season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

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The root of the slide was tied directly to midseason swing and technical adjustments she implemented in hopes of finding another gear. Instead of unlocking new highs, the changes disrupted her rhythm as the summer schedule intensified.

A Year of Personal and Professional Transition

Context matters, and 2026 was never going to be a normal year for Ko. Her post referenced “new beginnings in my personal life,” pointing to her marriage in South Korea in March 2026.

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Balancing a major life milestone alongside significant technical changes to her swing turned 2026 into a year of massive transition rather than a simple athletic decline. Even amid the competitive frustration, Ko noted that stepping outside her usual routine allowed her to reconnect with the joy of the sport itself.

“Despite the challenges, this was also the year I rediscovered just how much fun golf can be. I played at so many different courses, traveled to new places, and enjoyed every opportunity to experience the game. It was a year of growth, new experiences, and valuable lessons.”

Clearing the Air: Not a Retirement Announcement

Because Ko rarely shows this level of raw vulnerability on social media, the emotional weight of her post immediately sparked worry among fans that she might be preparing to step away from professional golf.

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Ko made it clear that her post was a season-ending reflection, not a farewell. She explicitly affirmed her commitment to keeping her career moving forward, writing that she will “strive to become an even more humble player, staying grounded and never taking the love and support around me for granted.” Rather than signaling an exit, she was drawing a line under a difficult chapter.

Gratitude at the Center

While disappointment defined her results, gratitude served as the emotional core of her message. Ko dedicated a significant portion of her post to thanking the fans, sponsors, and loved ones who stood by her when the trophies stopped coming.

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“Throughout my nine years on the LPGA Tour, I have been fortunate to receive so much love and support. I have simply been doing what I love, yet so many of you have celebrated my successes, kept me in your prayers, and continued to cheer me on. For that, I am truly grateful.”

For an athlete used to being celebrated for dominance, experiencing unconditional support during a slump appeared to reshape her perspective on the game.

Looking Toward a 2027 Reset

Ko did not lay out a specific tournament schedule or list statistical goals for 2027, but her tone pointed unmistakably toward an offseason reset rather than a retreat. An extended offseason, courtesy of missing the CME finale, gives her rare uninterrupted time to either solidify her swing changes or return to the fundamentals that made her the best player in the world.

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Even the most dominant champions hit periods of turbulence. By owning the frustration, embracing the lessons, and refusing to walk away, Ko has set the stage for one of the most compelling comeback storylines on the LPGA Tour in 2027.