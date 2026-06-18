‘There Will Be No Change’: USGA and R&A Forced to Address Controversial Rollback in Joint Statement

For three years, the USGA and R&A insisted the rollback was final. Distance was ruining course architecture, and shotmaking was slowly disappearing, and nothing was being done, which the USGA and R&A echoed and said doing nothing was not an option. But on June 17, the same two organizations admitted something had changed.

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A joint statement from the USGA, R&A, PGA Tour, and DP World Tour declared, “There will be no change to the ODS testing approach until January 2030 while these options are evaluated.” After years of debate over distance, the four organizations agreed on this decision and signed the same document. It states:

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“Feedback from the golf industry on the Notice and Comment related to the date of implementation of the updated ODS testing approach indicated that the majority support a single-date implementation (2030) versus a two-date, phased implementation (2028 and 2030). “Constructive discussions between the governing bodies, PGA TOUR leadership, the PGA TOUR Player Advisory Council (PAC), DP World Tour leadership and other stakeholders yielded three key outcomes: (a) recognition that distance continues to increase at the elite level; (b) a concern by the Tours that the updated ODS testing approach may not achieve the desired results; (c) a collective willingness to reconsider alternative approaches that may more materially impact the pace of future distance increases, while minimizing disruption to the overall golf market.”

When the governing bodies announced their distance-rule plan in December 2023, they set a staggered rollout. That elite players would face tighter testing starting in January 2028, and recreational golfers would follow in 2030. That split created two dates and two timelines, leaving everyone struggling to plan. Industry feedback pushed hard for one unified date, and the governing bodies responded by collapsing the timelines into a single deadline. But the timeline change isn’t the real story.

Discussions among the USGA, R&A, PGA Tour leadership, the PGA Tour Player Advisory Council, and DP World Tour leadership have revealed a more significant issue than a simple scheduling change. The main concern of the Tours is that the updated ODS testing approach may not achieve the desired results. This is not a disagreement about timing or notice. The Tours are questioning the effectiveness of the proposed solution, including some big names.

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Even golf’s two biggest supporters of slowing the ball down have started questioning the planned changes. Rory McIlroy has supported a rollback since the USGA and R&A first floated it, arguing it will restore skills the power game buried. However, when he tested the new rolled-back ball himself, he wasn’t so convinced.

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In an interview with the Fried Egg Golf Podcast, he said that the differences were “so marginal that it’s not going to make a difference.”

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On the other hand, Scottie Scheffler has stopped short of full opposition, too. He agrees with the principle behind the rollback, he told reporters at the Memorial, but worries an eight-yard reduction “disproportionately” affects players differently depending on their swing speed.

It’s the kind of doubt Cameron Young’s golf ball has been feeding for months. The PGA Tour star started playing a prototype Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot at the 2025 Wyndham Championship, the week he won for the first time on Tour. At the time, he was not informed that the ball conformed to the new rollback standards. It was only months later, through reporters, that he learned of this.

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“Obviously, there is no conforming list,” Young said. “I wasn’t aware that it would have [conformed]. I suppose I read something that said it passed that test, but I wasn’t aware of that until very recently. So, at no point was that a consideration.”

The governing bodies projected a 13 to 15-yard reduction for elite players under the new conditions. Young’s drop has been closer to one yard. At this year’s The Players Championship, he hit the longest recorded drive in the ShotLink era, 375 yards, even though the golf ball he was using is specifically designed to make feats like that more difficult.

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The math behind the golf rollback plan grew tangled before June 17, and the PGA Tour quietly sharpened the tension. In May, it sent a 13-question survey to PGA and Korn Ferry Tour players, asking whether the Tour should govern its own equipment rules instead of sticking with the USGA and R&A. This was not a routine check-in. The Tour was gauging whether to leave a century-old shared rulebook. That question now reshapes how the rollback moves forward.

The 317-yard distance limit holds firm, and the USGA and R&A confirm elite distance remains a problem they will solve. What changed is the approach. The governing bodies dropped unilateral control and now work directly with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to find a solution that actually works.

January 2030 remains the deadline everyone marks. Whether the next plan resembles the current one is the question no one will answer yet.