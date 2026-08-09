A new wave of golf fans has no idea Lee Westwood was ever the best player alive, and at 53 years old, that blind spot is one he’s not willing to let slide. At Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on Saturday, a reporter who had tracked Westwood’s career for thirty years, and who recalled Peter Alliss once telling him to keep an eye on the young Englishman during a trip to La Costa alongside Chubby Chandler and Darren Clarke, asked Westwood directly whether he’s happy with what he’s brought to his own name.

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Westwood’s answer split his audience into two groups: fans who already know his résumé, and a smaller group he wasn’t interested in indulging.

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“I think anybody within golf that is a golf enthusiast knows I was World No. 1. I think it’s just kind of that new crowd. There’s a few brain-dead ones that you wouldn’t even bother talking about, to be perfectly honest,” Westwood said in the post-round press conference at LIV Golf New York on Saturday, August 8, 2026.

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LIV Golf has brought in a younger, louder audience over the past four years, one that never saw Westwood spend 22 weeks as World No. 1 across 2010 and 2011. His case is aimed at people who only know him as the Majesticks GC captain still grinding out top-three finishes in his fifties.

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Westwood shot 2-under 69 in the third round at LIV Golf New York, putting him alone in third place heading into Sunday at 10-under for the tournament, in position to beat Sam Snead’s PGA TOUR age record of 52 and Miguel Ángel Jiménez’s DP World Tour mark of 50 if he closes it out at 53.

A Worksop Kid Who Built the Résumé Himself

Westwood is still measuring himself against the players currently ranked above him, not just the era he once led.

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“I’m just pleased to be in good enough shape, my game still be at an elite level where I can compete with these guys that are some of the best in the world,” Westwood said.

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Westwood isn’t just talking about a ranking from a decade and a half ago; he’s saying the gap between him and current stars like Joaquín Niemann, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau is smaller than his age suggests, even though he admits he’s giving up serious distance off the tee to almost everyone in the field.

Westwood didn’t grow up in a golfing family, and nobody around him played the game; he picked up a club one summer holiday as a kid from Worksop with no path laid out for him.

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“I figure that’s a fairly decent achievement,” Westwood said, describing a stretch that ran from that first summer holiday to a World No. 1 ranking by 2010 and 2011.

Sunday’s final round either adds a 53-year-old age record to a résumé that already has a World No. 1 ranking on it, or it doesn’t, and Westwood plays on either way, since he’s already said he stopped setting expectations for himself. Either result makes the case better than any quote in a press room ever could, to the exact audience Westwood says already knows who he is.