‘There’s a Rat in There’: LIV Golf Star Calls Out Mystery Leaker in Private Player Group Chat

Almost every major LIV Golf story in 2026 has broken early and accurately. Rumors about Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) stopping funding for the league and London-based BC Partners emerging as the lead investor in a restructured “LIV 2.0” proved true. LIV Golf star Thomas Detry believes that this might continue because of a “rat” in the players’ private group chat.

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“Scott keeps communications very open. We’ve got a player group chat. It seems like there’s a rat in there. It seems like we’re just trying to keep all the stuff between us and it seems like most of the stuff is being released out there all the time quite quickly. So it’s not easy to keep confidential things confidential. But they’ve really improved with the communications,” he told Today’s Golfer.

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“None of this stuff is really game-changing that was leaked. But still, we’re trying to keep something confidential in the group. And the idea that someone might transfer it to the media, to someone else, is not really fun to know.”

Detry’s frustration has shifted: once blindsided by PIF news, now frustrated by leaks despite better comms. In May 2026, after PIF’s announcement, the Belgian professional complained about the communication between management and LIV golfers. At that point, nobody knew anything about it. Several golfers, including Sergio Garcia, even said the league had funding until at least 2030. Hudson Swafford made the same complaint, saying he didn’t know the league’s position.

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Even as O’Neil opens lines, internal trust erodes: someone in the group chat is feeding the media. This has been a problem for the rebel league throughout the year. For instance, Bloomberg reported a potential LIV Golf bankruptcy filing in early May 2026, and it proved true.

This funding and bankruptcy chaos has made LIV Golf’s future uncertain. Keeping this in mind, many LIV golfers have designed a Plan B: the DP World Tour. However, Detry has not had any conversations with the DP World Tour yet because he still wants to continue playing with LIV Golf.

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“I would love to stay. I really enjoy LIV. But we’ll see what happens. Obviously, the golf ecosystem is changing all the time. So, we don’t really know if fines are going to start here in Europe. We don’t really know what the deal is,” he told Today’s Golfer.

“I still have to figure out a lot of things. But if you told me now that I could play anywhere in the world and LIV, I would be 100% in for LIV and fill in my schedule with some majors and DP World Tour events. That would be my dream. I’d be delighted to play there.”

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Since joining LIV Golf in January 2026, Detry has had seven top-10 finishes in 12 events, with his best result coming at LIV Golf Hong Kong. He has earned over $11 million in prize money so far. Detry even admitted that his golf and his life have been great, and his wife and children are happy.

But things could change now because even if LIV Golf survives the turmoil and returns in 2027, the purses could drop significantly. Detry’s $11M windfall could evaporate if purses collapse—a real threat to his family’s stability. To make things more challenging for Detry and others planning to play on the DP World Tour, the conflicting-events penalty is back.

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Detry’s Plan B (DP World Tour) is also risky. No conditional releases by the DP World Tour and LIV purse cuts will make it harder for him to balance both tours.

With that in mind, Detry plans to reach out to the DP World Tour. He is optimistic about this week, as he is already at Wentworth for the BMW PGA Championship 2026.

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For now, Detry remains committed to LIV Golf, but his ideal schedule may depend on how the league and the wider professional golf landscape develop.