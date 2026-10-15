‘There’s No Lawsuits Anymore’: Rory McIlroy Takes Playful Dig at Patrick Reed Before Praising Rival’s Character

Christmas Eve, 2022. While most of the golf world was winding down for the holidays, a subpoena was served by Patrick Reed’s lawyer as part of Reed’s legal fight against the PGA Tour. Fast forward to Delhi, almost four years later. Rory McIlroy is joking about it. The McIlroy and Reed saga has taken a turn few saw coming. The biggest talking point came after McIlroy’s round. Asked about his relationship with Reed, the world No. 2 could not resist a dig at the lawsuit that once defined their rivalry.

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“There’s no lawsuits anymore, so that helps,” the Northern Irishman laughed and said, as reported by Sam Frost of The Mirror. “I think the way Patrick has conducted himself this year, but also just how this is the route that he’s taken, and he’s put his head down, and he’s played the golf, and he’s let his clubs do the talking.”

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McIlroy said he has always respected Reed as a competitor after their many battles, but that the way Reed has handled this comeback has meant a lot to the tour and to his peers. Reed wanted to return to the PGA Tour and earned it the right way, McIlroy said, which shows his character and how much he has evolved.

McIlroy and Reed have faced each other in several high-profile events, including the Masters and the Ryder Cup. Their relationship became more strained after Reed joined LIV Golf in 2022, amid wider tensions between LIV players and the PGA Tour. Their disagreements included public exchanges and a legal dispute involving McIlroy.

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Reed left LIV Golf in January 2026 and competed regularly on the DP World Tour as he pursued a return to the PGA Tour. His performances on the European-based circuit have helped him work toward that goal.

McIlroy did not simply forgive and forget. He praised the route Reed has taken, and the key phrase is “the right way.” A six-time major champion saying a former LIV player has earned respect on the DP World Tour is no small statement. It suggests the tour’s regulars have been watching how Reed handled his return.

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His mention of Reed’s peers matters too. McIlroy was not only speaking for himself, and that may be what gives the praise its weight. Reed, for his part, did not shy away from the topic. He told Mirror U.S. Sports on Wednesday that the relationship is moving in the right direction:

“I feel like the relationship’s getting better. It’s just kind of one of those things. I mean, with me joining LIV, it rubbed some people the wrong way, right? I mean, any players that joined LIV, you know, people are going to handle it a different way, one way or the other.” Reed said.

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“But at the same time, I feel like going out there and just kind of keeping my head down this year and trying to earn my way back and doing my time on [the DP World Tour], going out and earning a spot [on the PGA Tour], earned a lot of respect back from some of the guys.”

Reed said he feels he has won back McIlroy’s respect, and that spending more time around each other will help rebuild the relationship. He also hopes to be paired with McIlroy more often on Saturdays and Sundays, calling those rounds fun, hard-fought battles he looks forward to.

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Reed has acknowledged that his move to LIV Golf “rubbed some people the wrong way.” He has since returned to the DP World Tour and is seeking to regain his place on the PGA Tour. Reed leads the Race to Dubai standings, followed by Eugenio Chacarra in second and Rory McIlroy in third. Reed and McIlroy have competed against each other over the years, and both remain in contention in the season-long race. According to Golfmagic, McIlroy could win his eighth Harry Vardon Trophy this season, matching Colin Montgomerie’s record. The trophy is awarded to the leading player in the Race to Dubai standings.

Rory McIlroy carded a 70 in the opening round of the DP World India Championship at Delhi Golf Club, finishing two under par. He trailed first-round leader Niklas Norgaard by four strokes after rain interrupted Thursday’s play. Patrick Reed started later in the day and was two over par through four holes when bad weather forced him to stop.

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Reed currently leads the Race to Dubai standings, with McIlroy in third. Both players are still competing for the season-ending title as the DP World Tour season moves toward its conclusion.