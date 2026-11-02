‘They Bring Their Wives’: Nelly Korda Issues Witty Response as NBA Joke Sparks Awkward Moment

Nelly Korda responded playfully when Caleb Pressley suggested that basketball players use golf as an escape from their wives. Rather than agreeing with the premise, the world No. 1 offered a different solution. She suggested something that could make the bond between NBA players and their wives stronger.

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The exchange came during Korda’s appearance on Sundae Conversation, Pressley’s YouTube interview series. What began as an awkward conversation about professional basketball players turned into a lighthearted suggestion from the four-time major champion.

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“Maybe they bring their wives with them,” Nelly Korda replied when Pressley said that a lot of NBA players have started playing golf to escape their wives. “I think that the girls should start playing golf. The husbands would love it, right?”

The moment caught the attention of Golfweek reporter Beth Ann Nichols, who shared a clip from the interview on X.

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The two had no serious disagreement. The interaction reflected the deliberately awkward humor of Sundae Conversation, where Pressley often uses unexpected questions and deadpan comments to draw out unusual responses from his guests.

While the question was meant as humor, Pressley is not wrong to point out that many NBA athletes play golf. However, the intention behind that certainly wouldn’t be to escape their wives.

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Many NBA elites, including the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, Austin Reaves, Jayson Tatum, and others, play the game. However, their reasoning is different. James, for instance, started playing golf last year and admitted he wanted an unfamiliar challenge. He enjoys golf’s difficulty. The same goes for Michael Jordan, who has said he loves the sport’s difficulty and competing against himself.

Stephen Curry, on the other hand, uses golf to clear his head. Reaves regularly plays teammates-versus-staff rounds, while Dončić took part in Lakers golf outings.

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Nelly Korda connects with basketball in many ways beyond this interview. The WNBA star Caitlin Clark has played The Annika pro-am with Korda in 2024 and 2025. After the 2024 pro-am event, the World No. 1 gave Clark signed golf balls and asked for a signed basketball in return.

Many NBA players also watch the American professional play golf. Of all of them, LeBron James has been the most supportive. He even gave her a custom Nike Victory Pro 4 golf shoes before her 2026 US Women’s Open appearance.

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LeBron James also singled out her “super smooth” swing for praise, while she has also assessed his developing golf technique.

Besides that, Nelly Korda has played basketball recreationally. In April 2026, she shared a video on social media showing her shooting arcade basketball. She tagged James and Clark and asked for pointers.

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“Banking everything, love it 😂😂,” Caitlin Clark responded, while LeBron James wrote, “Looks like you got it all handled!!”

Korda’s appearance on Sundae Conversation departed from the usual post-round interviews and press conferences associated with professional golf. Instead of discussing course conditions, tournament strategies, or her latest performance, she found herself talking about binoculars, coffee, music, and the possibility of NBA players bringing their wives to the golf course.

Her response to Pressley’s joke was perhaps the most memorable part of the conversation. She turned an awkward suggestion about husbands escaping their wives into an invitation for more women to play golf.

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But that was not all. There were many other things discussed during the interview.

The NBA discussion was one of several entertaining moments in the interview, which lasted just under five minutes.

Early in the conversation, Pressley brought up a pair of binoculars belonging to someone on the show. Korda revealed that she used to own binoculars when she lived in a condominium. She even admitted that she would watch people walking along the streets below.

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She also discussed her relationship with coffee. Although Pressley suggested that coffee was a bad vice, Korda said she had never developed a habit of drinking it. When he asked about her other vices, she declined to share them.

Another interesting part of the interview focused on Korda’s personality. During a segment called “Intro to the Introvert,” Pressley asked her to reveal something about herself that she would usually prefer to keep private.

Nelly Korda shared that she loves singing loudly in her car. She has also mentioned that the most recent song she had been singing was “Burnin’ Up” by the Jonas Brothers.

Beth Ann Nichols highlighted the exposure for Nelly Korda and the LPGA. While the interview offered entertainment, its potential reach was another important aspect.

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Pressley’s Sundae Conversation YouTube channel has over 1.2 million subscribers. That gave Korda an opportunity to connect with viewers who might not regularly follow women’s professional golf.

This could be a good thing for the LPGA, as it could help attract more casual viewers.

As she continues to build on a four-win season, these appearances give fans another reason to connect with Nelly Korda beyond her achievements on the course.