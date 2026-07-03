‘They Chose Not to Answer’: Phil Mickelson’s Legal Rebuttal Hits Wall as PGA Tour-Affiliated Media Doubles Down

Golf writer Alan Shipnuck published a detailed investigative report on Phil Mickelson on Skratch. The report accused the six-time major champion of a pattern of inappropriate personal conduct spanning several years, drawing on interviews with 19 sources.

Phil Mickelson’s legal team responded soon after by issuing a statement disputing the report. Portions of that statement were first published by the New York Post. David Rumsey of Front Office Sports has shared a two-page, detailed statement from the LIV golfer’s spokesperson on X. Skratch then issued its own response, with editor-in-chief Ben Boskovich addressing the pushback point by point.

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“Regarding the allegations related to Mickelson leaving his phone with others to obfuscate his actual location, numerous sources at The Bridges golf club detailed Mickelson providing his phone to employees or fellow members to take on the golf course while he spent time somewhere else. He did not describe this behavior as sinister, but it is unusual. We asked both Phil and Amy questions about this practice, but they failed to answer. The article never states that Mickelson was expelled from the Madison Club or the Bridges. We asked both spouses point-blank through their attorneys why Phil had left the clubs, and they chose not to answer.”

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The response refers to reporting in Shipnuck’s original story. It detailed Mickelson’s habit of leaving his phone behind at The Bridges Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe. Sources cited in the report said that Mickelson would hand his phone to a pro shop employee or to several members who would then carry it around the course for hours. Per the source in Shipnuck’s report, Mickelson did this as his wife, Amy Mickelson, tracked his phone’s location, creating an impression that he was still out playing golf.

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The report tied this reported practice to broader allegations that Mickelson was concealing his whereabouts from his wife amid claims of infidelity and marital distrust. Skratch’s statement stopped short of calling this reported behavior sinister and described it as unusual. The report also linked the alleged conduct with Mickelson’s departure from all three major golf clubs in Rancho Santa Fe: The Farms, the Madison Club, and the Bridges.

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Furthermore, Mickelson’s attorney had argued in his statements that Amy Mickelson should be treated as a private figure. Adding that the report was therefore unfair in its treatment of her. Skratch’s statement disputed this directly, describing Amy Mickelson as a public figure in her own right. It pointed to her role as a driving force behind Amy and Phil Mickelson’s charitable foundation. Moreover, her history of interviews with prominent publications, including one with author Alan Shipnuck, and her appearances in Sports Illustrated’s 1998 Swimsuit Issue were cited as evidence that she has actively sought the public spotlight.

According to Shipnuck’s report, Ashley Perez retained a recording of a 26-minute phone call in which Mickelson allegedly apologized to Pat Perez and Ashley Perez for an earlier incident involving an explicit photo and an inappropriate proposition. However, Mickelson’s representative has disputed Shipnuck’s account of the call.

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Mickelson’s team also questions Skratch’s ties to the PGA Tour, arguing the outlet should have disclosed its ownership history given Mickelson’s association with LIV Golf. Skratch responded that its relationship with the Tour has been publicly known since 2024. The Tour has no editorial control over its reporting. They also argued that other independent outlets have reported similar allegations.

Phil Mickelson’s Uncertainty on the Course

Away from the legal battle, Mickelson’s 2026 season on the course has mostly been defined by absence. He stayed away from the course last season, citing family health matters as the reason.

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This year, he has just played one competitive event, finishing T-48 at LIV Golf South Africa in March. The absence has cost him starts at two majors. Mickelson missed the Masters and the PGA Championship. Furthermore, he did not attempt to qualify for the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

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He also withdrew from the Open Championship in June. Speculation has emerged regarding a possible appearance at the LIV Golf London event around the same window, but Mickelson has not made an official statement yet.

LIV Golf’s financial outlook adds another layer of uncertainty. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund ended its funding, promising to cover only this season. However, with a new caveat, reports have detailed that LIV is already functioning on loans. In simpler terms, the promised capital is now being provided as loans rather than direct funding, increasing LIV Golf’s existing debt.

With that, questions around Phil Mickelson’s future in the game and personal life remain shrouded in speculation. His representatives have continued to explain that his focus remains on his family.