‘They Knew They Had Made a Mistake’: LPGA Q-School Blunder Sparks Player Outrage Over $10,000 Losses

Players lost thousands when the LPGA scrapped Q-School 90 minutes into practice. The typical hit ran up to $3,000 or more in flights, prepaid rental cars, and hotel rooms. Some overseas players traveling with coaches or family were out as much as $9,000, and one was down more than $10,000 without having hit a shot that counted, according to Golfweek. Entry fees run up to $6,500 across the three stages, and there is no purse at the second stage, so every dollar spent is gone.

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The second stage was at the Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, Florida, scheduled for Oct. 13-16 and now running Nov. 3-6, three weeks after the tour called it off before the first round began.

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Players did not read the $1,000 refund as routine. Maria Fassi treated it as an admission. “The way I read it was they knew they had made a mistake, and that’s why we were given that $1,000,” she told Golfweek. “I’ve been around long enough to know the LPGA, or anybody, is just not going to give you money without asking.”

Gigi Stoll kept the receipts. Between entry fee, rental car, caddie, and Airbnb, she was already $8,159 in, then lost roughly $2,000 going home the first time.

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The course management rebuilt all 18 greens on the Panther Course that summer, closing it ahead of the original practice round, and an Oct. 7 email informed players of this, citing over 50 inches of rain since mid-July. The Panther opened briefly on Oct. 11 before rain from Hurricane Isaias overflowed the lakes, and one caddie walked out of his shoe in the mud.

Hailee Cooper described the scene to Golfweek. “If you hit your ball in the middle of the fairway, you might lose it,” she said. “A couple of the girls were like, I don’t know how we’re going to play.”

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The players organized. Over 175 players created a group chat and drafted a letter seeking a partial entry-fee refund and an explanation of how the decision was reached.

Stoll estimated the LPGA paid back roughly $200,000 and argued the money would have been better spent finding a substitute venue. The tour did not confirm or dispute that figure, and its explanation addressed the venue search rather than the refund. Jody Brothers, general manager of the Epson Tour and LPGA Qualifying Series, answered directly. “Did we call around to see if another golf course would be suitable for us to play? No, we did not do that,” he told Golfweek, citing unplayable conditions, the radius players could travel given prepaid accommodation, and the lack of yardage books at unfamiliar courses. “I sort of push back at the premise that one was ready to play, and the other one wasn’t.”

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He called it one of the toughest decisions of his tenure and left the door open on leaving Florida during hurricane season. “Everything is on the table,” he said.

Stoll wanted a plan in place already. “There should always be a Plan B,” she said.

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Cooper said the field ran out of yardage books on Friday, and only copies in meters were available when she arrived. She bought white-out to mark her own until more arrived Tuesday, then was told she couldn’t return a marked book and would have to buy another.

Play resumed with preferred lies, each green needing two hole locations, and a field cut from 204 players to 198. The top 55 and ties advance to Final Qualifying in Mobile. The tour negotiated a fair hotel rate and added a repair truck, physical therapy and caddie meals, though the practice facilities stayed shut until Saturday afternoon.

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Fassi drew the line at who absorbs the cost. “They make a lot of money off of Q-School, and it’s our livelihoods,” she said. “We want to be competing at a place where it’s fair, and your talent can show.”

For players paying thousands for a week with no prize money, fairness is not about pin positions or preferred lies. It is about who pays when venue planning fails, and so far, that has been the players.