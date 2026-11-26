Golfers usually worry about carrying too many clubs in their bags. Carrying too few is rarely a concern. Just ask Ian Woosnam. At the 2001 Open Championship at Royal Lytham, the Welshman shared the lead going into the final round. He birdied the first hole but discovered on the second tee that he had 15 clubs in his bag instead of the allowed 14. The mistake cost him a two-stroke penalty, turning his birdie into a bogey. He eventually finished four shots behind the winner, David Duval. Min Woo Lee faced the opposite problem at the BMW Australian PGA Championship. He arrived without an 8-iron but still managed to open with a four-under 68.

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“When I was changing the bag over, I was with Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll, and I was giving them a lesson. I think they were just touching the clubs, and it’s gone somewhere. So, yeah, I had no 8-iron,” Lee said in his post-round interview.

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Lee had an unusual explanation for the missing club. He blamed Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll, two Formula 1 drivers he met in Las Vegas last week. Lee, a big F1 fan who attended the race, had given both drivers a golf lesson around the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Sainz finished eighth for Williams, while Stroll came home 17th for Aston Martin.

Golf rules allow players to carry up to 14 clubs, but there is no penalty for carrying fewer. Lee could therefore play without his 8-iron. The bigger risk is carrying an extra club, as Woody Austin found out at the 2013 PGA Championship. He received a four-stroke penalty for having 15 clubs in his bag and missed the cut by just one shot.

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Unlike Austin, Lee had no penalty to worry about. He simply had to find a way around the course without his 8-iron.

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An 8-iron is the mid-iron many players use for approach shots into greens. Lee said he needed it on the third hole and several more times during the round. He filled the gap by hitting a 9-iron harder or adding spin with a 7-iron, and he called it “a really fun way to play golf.”

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The results were hard to argue with. He made five birdies and one bogey at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney and trailed leader Haydn Barron, who is eight under. Lee is tied for 11th. He said he hit better shots than he would have with the 8-iron, so he was not stressing.

This is a home event for Lee, and it opens the DP World Tour’s new season. He is 28 and has had a consistent but winless year on the US and European circuits. He won this championship in 2023 at Royal Queensland, finishing three shots clear at 20 under. In 2025, he earned his first PGA Tour win at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, holding off Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland by one stroke.

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Three rounds remain, so the 68 leaves him in the mix without settling anything.

The club has been located and is now in Sydney, so it could be back in his bag for round two. Lee joked that he might keep it out of the bag even after it returns.

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For fans, the story is a light moment in a tournament that is still wide open. A missing 8-iron may not matter by Sunday, but Lee has already shown he can adapt when his bag is short a club.