Third Lawsuit Lines Up for LIV Golf As Media Company Sues for $1.23 Million

Just yesterday, Front Office Sports (FOS) reported that LIV Golf had allegedly defaulted on hundreds of thousands of dollars in payments to various contractors and vendors. Now, the outlet reports that the company that produced and operated its preseason media days event in January has sued the Saudi-backed league.

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Fresh Tape Media is suing the breakaway league for more than $1.23 million. According to a complaint filed in the New York State Supreme Court on July 21, LIV has missed payments and accrued interest on outstanding invoices. The league learned about the lawsuit on Monday, notably the same day it announced the cancellation of its $40 million team championship in Michigan.

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The lawsuit centers on LIV Golf Week 2026, held in West Palm Beach, Florida, from January 12 to 14, when Fresh Tape managed logistics and on-site production. The production company filmed promotional content for the league and carried out interviews with external media outlets during the event. Fresh Tape claims it transferred over 50,000 images and videos to LIV.

Some of that content is still being used across LIV’s social media, television, and digital platforms. According to the FOS report, although Fresh Tape has approximately 20 employees, it employed 115 people that week, including contractors. Unlike those working with LIV, however, these contractors have reportedly been paid, according to an employee who spoke to FOS.

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Still, it’s not as though LIV paid Fresh Tape nothing. Fresh Tape CEO Jared Kleinstein didn’t doubt that payment would be an issue. He had received great feedback about the company’s work. The fact that LIV had already paid half of the amount promised under the contract before the preseason event further reinforced that belief. On top of that, Fresh Tape had also worked on a smaller-scale preseason event for LIV in 2025.

Even then, LIV paid the company in full, so Kleinstein didn’t see the alleged default coming. Fresh Tape now claims that LIV has failed to pay eight invoices issued between January 22 and March 22. According to the lawsuit, those invoices range from $74,470 to $231,137.40 before interest. LIV has never disputed the invoices. Instead, the league allegedly continued to promise that payment was on the way.

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LIV initially offered to pay Fresh Tape $200,000 in a settlement on May 8. However, that offer was reduced to $150,000 on June 18 due to financial constraints. Regardless, when Fresh Tape filed the lawsuit, it also applied for an ex parte emergency order. This meant LIV would not be notified of the lawsuit immediately, and Judge Brendan Lantry granted the request on July 30.

“We’ve demonstrated to the court that we have a valid claim that there is a strong chance that the defendants do not have the ability to pay it, or are dissipating assets, and therefore, we’re entitled to this release,” Larry Hutcher, one of Fresh Tape’s attorneys, told FOS.

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As a result, Fresh Tape wants LIV Golf’s assets frozen. Subpoenas have already begun being served, with the process scheduled between August 7 and 10, targeting 12 banks in New York that work with LIV. However, responses to those subpoenas have not yet arrived. Meanwhile, LIV Golf has yet to comment on the matter.

This lawsuit comes after LIV’s technology partner, Mobii Systems Group Limited, sued it last month for more than $1.1 million over breach of contract, unpaid invoices, and interest. Not to forget, World Golf Group and Premier Golf League (PGL) also sued LIV in London in a multimillion-dollar case seeking up to $630 million in damages, alleging that the league misappropriated and copied their confidential team-format league concepts.

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Long Island Spirits has also sued the league in federal court for trademark infringement and unfair competition over the unauthorized use of “LIV” branding on alcoholic beverages and apparel. Of course, the latest lawsuit comes at a difficult time for LIV Golf, with the league approaching the end of its season. It had already canceled its New Orleans event before scrapping the season-ending team championship.

Since April, when Saudi Arabia’s PIF withdrew its funding, the league has faced financial troubles, forcing it to seek financing. LIV CEO Scott O’Neil reportedly found an unnamed investor; details about that partnership have yet to be revealed. FOS also reports that LIV is in talks with BC Partners Credit for funding for its 2027 season.

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However, with the league now facing a growing list of legal and financial issues, the latest developments paint an increasingly grim picture of LIV Golf’s future.