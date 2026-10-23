13-Year-Old Makes LET History, Andrea Lee Wins a Car & More From an Unforgettable Day in Golf

When Ojaswini Saraswat first picked up a golf club at the tender age of three, the Ladies European Tour (LET) record books must have seemed a world away. Little did she know that, just a decade later, she would be etching her name into those very pages. On Friday, at the Hero Women’s Indian Open, the 13-year-old turned what once seemed like a distant dream into a historic reality.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to the LET, Saraswat became the second-youngest player ever to make the cut in an LET-sanctioned event at DLF Golf and Country Club. However, that didn’t seem possible when she opened the tournament with a 7-over-par 79 on Thursday, carding six bogeys, one double bogey, and a birdie. The 13-year-old bounced back strongly, though, carding a 3-under-par 69 in the second round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although she made four bogeys, her seven birdies helped her bounce back and stay inside the cutline, which was set at 9-over-par. At the end of the second round, the Indian star was tied for 26th at 4-over-par. In any case, Saraswat, who is 13 years, six months, and 14 days old, is surpassed only by major winner Ariya Jutanugarn in terms of the youngest players to make the cut at an LET event.

Thailand’s Jutanugarn was just 12 years and nine months old when she made the cut at the 2008 Finnair Masters in Helsinki, Finland, becoming the youngest player ever to achieve the feat. This came just a year after she qualified for the LPGA Tour’s Honda LPGA Thailand. Regardless, falling short of Jutanugarn’s record did little to diminish Saraswat’s sense of achievement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel great, actually. After yesterday’s round, I just wanted to play good today because I got to know what mistakes I made,” she told the LET about the achievement. “I [had] a lot of support from my parents, my brother, and my caddie. Playing this tournament made me really excited because last year I watched this tournament, so I was really excited for the tournament.”

Despite her achievement, there were other reasons the 13-year-old, who has won 15 national titles, was excited to be on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I really look up to Pranavi Urs and Aditi Ashok. I mean, they’re my idols,” she added. “I was like, ‘Oh man, Pranavi Urs is playing in this tournament with me!’ I was really just excited and nervous at the same time because, like, a gold medalist and me – a huge difference!”

Pranavi Urs, an Asian Games gold medalist, is currently tied for second place, just two shots behind tournament leader Chiara Tamburlini. That said, Saraswat’s achievement isn’t the only big news to emerge from DLF Golf and Country Club. During the second round, home player Vani Kapoor holed out for an eagle on the par-4 14th from distance to produce one of the day’s standout moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kapoor had entered the second round tied for 22nd after opening the tournament with a 1-over-par 73. However, the spectacular eagle gave her a much-needed boost, and she followed it up with a birdie on the next hole to build further momentum. She eventually signed for a 3-under-par 69, climbing the leaderboard into a tie for seventh at 2-under-par after 36 holes, alongside France’s Ariane Klotz.

That said, more great news came from South Korea.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrea Lee wins BMW MINI Countryman

A disappointing opening round at the 2026 BMW Ladies Championship turned into a memorable week for Andrea Lee on Friday. After carding a 6-over-par 78 on Thursday, the American bounced back with a stunning 6-under 66 at Pine Beach Golf Links. However, the highlight came on her penultimate hole, the par-3 8th, where she made a hole-in-one to win a BMW MINI Countryman.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It feels awesome,” Lee said. “It honestly came when I least expected it. I wasn’t even looking at the car. I just wanted to hit a good shot, and somehow it went in.”

If you were wondering, Lee hit a choked-down 9-iron from 122 yards. Interestingly, Lee’s previous ace came during the LPGA Shanghai Pro-Am, where she received a toy car instead.

“I was like, I don’t want this. I want the real thing,” she recalled. “So I got the real thing today.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lee now sits at even par through 36 holes, while South Korea’s Haeran Ryu leads at 13-under.

Clearly, it was a pretty good day for women’s golf, but there’s plenty of action left and plenty of history to be made.