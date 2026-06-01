‘This Game Stinks’: Max Homa Makes Honest Confession as He Fires 4th Caddie Amid Golf Struggles

Changing a caddie once in a season is not unusual. Doing it four times in 12 months is. Max Homa’s latest switch came the same day he carded a closing 67 at the $9.9 million Charles Schwab Challenge, ending the week at T22 and 5-under.

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Taking to IG, Homa wrote, “Better! Shoutout to the best man in my wedding and one of the best humans in the world, Petey Pop, for caddying for me (that’s his arm in this pic). What a fun week with him. This game stinks. But it stinks less with this guy by my side.” He added, “It pains me to say I fired said Petey Pop (above) immediately after the final round. He’s pretty bad with numbers.”

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Peter was hired for the Charles Schwab Challenge only, but their connection goes back much further. He is Homa’s close friend, and was even present at Augusta in April with his wife to see his friend play. Interestingly, Peter Pappageorge was Max Homa’s fourth caddie in roughly 12 months.

The man before him was Lance Bennett, who caddied for him for both major championships, the 2026 Masters through the PGA Championship at Aronimink. Augusta went well, a T9 finish, but a missed cut at the PGA Championship ended that partnership. Bennett had previously caddied for Tiger Woods, Collin Morikawa, Matt Kuchar, Sungjae Im, Davis Riley and others.

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Before Bennett, Bill Harke came and was let go before the 2025 U.S. Open qualifier. There, Homa carried his own bag and failed to qualify. Before him, there was Joe Greiner, who caddied for him. He was a childhood friend Homa had known since age six.

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They split in early 2025, weeks before the Masters, with Max Homa saying via the PGA Tour, “Joe and I made memories for a lifetime and can’t be more thankful for all the hard work. We have parted ways, and it will be sad to see him go. I’ll always be grateful to have walked the fairways with one of my best friends.”

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Homa has made 10 cuts in 14 starts in 2026, with a T9 at the Masters as his best finish. But outside Augusta, the results read T32 at the PLAYERS, T38 at the Cadillac Championship, T37 at the Genesis Invitational, a missed cut at the PGA Championship, and now T22 at Colonial. His Charles Schwab history is similar: missed cut in 2024 with rounds of 78 and 69, T9 in 2023, and T23 in 2022.

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On the tour, a caddie has complete knowledge of the course, learns a player’s tendencies under pressure, and influences decision-making on each hole. Four changes in 12 months means starting from scratch. And as of now, looking at the 35-year-old caddie pattern, he needs consistency.

Max Homa cycles through caddies, but the PGA Tour’s best stay put.

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PGA Tour pros having long relationship with their caddies

Rory McIlroy and Harry Diamond have been together since the summer of 2017. Interestingly, it was meant to be short-term after McIlroy split from JP Fitzgerald, but since then, the duo has been going strong.

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After winning the 2026 Masters, McIlroy said Diamond gives him “a level of comfort on the golf course that probably no one else in the world could.” The duo grew up together in Hollywood, Northern Ireland, playing junior golf at the same club.

McIlroy once described their relationship simply: “I was an only child and Harry was a big brother.”

Not only him, but the world No. 1 also has a long partnership with his caddie. Scottie Scheffler and Ted Scott have been together since November 2021, and Scott admitted he initially had questions about Scheffler’s temperament before taking the job. But the golfer was ready to work on it, and apparently, the ride has been smooth so far.

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Another pro in the list is Xander Schauffele.

Xander Schauffele and Austin Kaiser go back even further, paired together since 2015. When Schauffele called Kaiser about the responsibility, his pitch was direct:

“Hey, I need a caddie, and I think you would be great. We’re buds, and you know my game more than almost anybody.”

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By 2020, Schauffele described it as “a perfect balance of professionalism and friendship.”

These are some of the best pros in the world, three long-term caddie relationships built on genuine friendship and trust. Max Homa has shown he values that too, having kept Greiner on the bag for years and brought his wedding best man to Colonial. The results, though, have not followed, and right now he finds his season stuck exactly in that gap between comfort and consistency.