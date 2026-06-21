‘This Is Beautiful’: Golf Fans Can’t Stop Praising LPGA as Unexpected Gesture at $3.25M Event Wins Hearts

Anyone who has ever stood in line at a stadium or a course, wallet already lighter than it should be, knows the feeling. You pay for the ticket, you pay to park, and then you pay again just to eat a hot dog that probably costs the venue thirty cents to make. It adds up fast. So when something breaks that pattern, fans notice. This week, it was the Meijer LPGA Classic, and the internet had something to say about it.

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Michigan Golf Journal posted a challenge on X that quickly caught fire among golf fans: “I challenge anyone to find more fair pricing of food and drink at a professional sports event like this.”

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The menu showed snacks, chips, peanuts, and donuts all going for a buck, and the same for most soft drinks. Even the domestic beer was for $3, and desserts were $1. The most expensive thing on the menu was a hamburger or a cheeseburger for $4. Plus, with the Father’s Day deal, dads and kids 17 and under get in the tournament for free. For adults, the entry ticket was merely $10.

Grand Taste Concessions has been keeping every food and drink item at $4 or less for years now, even while other places keep bumping up their prices. Cathy Cooper, Grand Taste Concessions’ operator, says the pricing strategy is intentional.

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“From kid-friendly activities and comfortable family care spaces to affordable food options throughout the course, we want guests of all ages to enjoy a fun, welcoming, and memorable weekend.”

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This philosophy is at the heart of Simply Give, Meijer’s hunger-relief program that works with the tournament. Over the past 11 years, the event has raised more than $13 million to help feed families throughout the Midwest. According to their website, the organizers aim to raise another $1.5 million this year. In total, the tournament has helped provide over 100 million meals for families in need.

This is very different from what the PGA Championship tried this year: handing out free food to everyone inside the gates. This sounds great until you hit the bar and see beer starting at $15, wine at $13.50, and even a High Noon seltzer for $16.50. They’ve been doing it this way for six years now, part of a setup now in its sixth year.

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So when you can walk out of Blythefield with a donut, a drink, and a dessert for under $10, that’s not just a good deal. That’s the kind of thing you screenshot and send to your group chat. This is truly the kind of thing fans couldn’t stay quiet about once the Michigan Golf Journal post started making the rounds.

Meijer LPGA Classic stands apart as fans compare notes across golf’s biggest events

“This is how you get people to come back. Good golf, kids in free, and concession prices that don’t feel like a penalty stroke,” wrote on golf fan.

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“Meanwhile I was paying $16 a drink at the US Women’s Open,” mentioned one fan.

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“Lovely stuff,” wrote one.

One fan added, “Come for the food, stay for the food.”

“A burger plus beer plus little ice cream treat costing you less than $10 is a pretty wild find in 2026,” commented one fan.

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Golf media chimed in too, and they kept it just as short and just as honest. Beth Ann Nichols put it simply:

“Amen. This is beautiful!”

Josh Carpenter didn’t need many words either:

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“More of this in golf.”

A separate fan comment reinforced that this wasn’t a one-time discovery for everyone watching:

“Agreed!!! I went to the Meijer 2 years ago and was surprised by the pricing!!”

On paper, this is still a $3.25 million LPGA Tour event, but this week, almost nobody was talking about the purse. They were talking about a $2 hot dog, a free ticket for dad on Father’s Day, and a tournament that’s clearly been getting this right for over a decade now.