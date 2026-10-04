‘This is BS!’: Veteran PGA Tour Pro Reveals Why He Stormed Out on Callaway Founder

After undergoing major back surgery that many feared would end his professional career, Rocco Mediate made a remarkable comeback in 1996 under a special medical extension. That same year, he met with Callaway founder Ely Callaway to discuss a potential partnership with the golf equipment giant. But what began as a promising opportunity quickly took an unexpected turn when a confrontation in Callaway’s office nearly derailed the deal, prompting Mediate to walk out.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“So I go in to see Mr. Callaway, and I sit down, and we talk,” Mediate recalled, explaining he had fallen in love with the Callaway X-12s. “… And he says, ‘So, son, what are you here for?’ I said, ‘Well, I’d like to play your equipment.’ He said, ‘What do you want to play my equipment for?’ I said, ‘Well, I like it. I also liked the way it looks. I like the color of the irons.’

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was looking at me like I had three eyes. He goes, ‘You like the color? I went, ‘Yeah, it’s very appealing to me down there. I like the size of the blade.’ And he goes, ‘You know, son, we don’t need to pay players to play our equipment.’ I said, ‘I don’t recall asking you for a penny, and I’m done here.’ I got up and walked out of the room.”

Mike Gillespie, likely a Callaway executive, ultimately stepped in to salvage the situation and help Mediate secure the deal. As Mediate walked away from the confrontation, Gillespie chased him down the hallway and persuaded him to return to Callaway’s office to continue the conversation. His intervention proved pivotal, turning what could have been a failed partnership into an opportunity for Mediate. Given Gillespie’s role in saving the deal, it is easy to see why Mediate later called him the “greatest of all time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“[Gillespie] runs out in the hallway to get me,” Mediate added. “He goes, ‘What are you doing?’ I said, ‘I didn’t ask him for any money. This is bull****. I don’t know. I’m not dealing with this crap.’ … He goes, ‘Come back in and sit down.’ … So, I sat down, and [Mr. Callaway] goes, ‘You know, I’ve thought about it since you left the room.’

“I said, ‘All right.’ He goes, ‘I’m going to pay you $100,000 next year. Let’s see how you do.’ I went, ‘I can deal with that.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

That encounter marked the beginning of a partnership that would span more than a decade, with Mediate remaining a Callaway staff professional through the late 1990s, the 2000s, and into 2010. The relationship reached a prominent stage at the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, where Mediate, dressed head-to-toe in Callaway apparel and footwear and carrying a bag packed with Callaway equipment, found himself at the center of one of the most memorable battles in major championship history.

Over five dramatic days, including a full 18-hole playoff and an additional sudden-death hole, Mediate went toe-to-toe with Tiger Woods, pushing the world No. 1 to the brink before ultimately finishing as the runner-up. His gritty performance and charismatic underdog persona captivated a national television audience, while extensive coverage of Mediate competing in full Callaway gear provided the brand with enormous exposure on one of golf’s biggest stages.

ADVERTISEMENT

The performance further cemented Mediate’s status as one of Callaway’s most recognizable ambassadors of the era. But after more than a decade together, the partnership ended midway through the 2010 season. Seeking a fresh mental and physical start, Mediate left the equipment deal and entered free agency, eventually signing with other brands, including PXG in 2015.

Mediate, of course, was far from the only major name to represent Callaway. Over the years, the brand built an impressive roster of elite golfers, including Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele, and numerous other prominent players. By this point, Callaway had firmly established itself as one of the most influential equipment manufacturers, with its presence extending well beyond individual player partnerships.

ADVERTISEMENT

More recently, however, Callaway has faced controversy. In August 2026, the company drew backlash over a promotional video for its co-branded Quantum driver with YouTube golf group Good Good. Regardless, Mediate’s story offers a window into Callaway’s long-standing relationships with some of the sport’s biggest names—and the enduring role the brand has played in professional golf.