Jeeno Thitikul continues to rule the CME Group Tour Championship. The 23-year-old finished 24-under at Tiburón Golf Course on Sunday, capturing her third consecutive CME title and a $4 million winner’s paycheck. The victory also took her past Annika Sörenstam on the LPGA’s all-time money list, with career earnings of $24,292,858. Her achievement didn’t go unnoticed, catching the attention of Phil Landes of the No Laying Up podcast.

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“This is her personal slush fund here at the CME,” Landes said about her third straight win at the CME.

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However, her win and success in 2026 weren’t enough to convince Chris Solomon that the Thai golfer is the best out there.

“It’s like you can do this five more times, six more times next year, and if it’s not in a major, it’s just hard to… We know you’re really good. We know you can win a ton of events. You’ve accomplished so much,” Solomon said during the podcast. “You have won all over the world. It’s just like when it means the most, it seems like we get a different competitor, like a less serious one. I don’t know how much better you could be in smaller events and kind of just be a little bit of an afterthought in majors.”

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Solomon does have a point about Thitikul’s lack of major victories. However, the 23-year-old has won five events in 2026 alone, more than any other player this season. Even World No. 1 Nelly Korda, who was named Player of the Year, has managed just four victories. The difference, however, lies in their performances on the biggest stage. While Korda captured two major titles, the Thai star came up short, leaving one glaring gap in an otherwise dominant season. And that’s the difference maker for Solomon.

“You can’t go any higher in my book in terms of talent and recognition of the talent without doing something in majors,” Solomon added. “Like you’re kind of maxing out that part of the scale.”

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Thitikul, however, came agonizingly close to capturing her maiden major at the Amundi Evian Championship in July 2025. She finished runner-up after losing to Grace Kim in a playoff, having missed a birdie putt to win the tournament in regulation on the 72nd hole. She also recorded top-10 finishes at three majors this season: the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, the Amundi Evian Championship and the AIG Women’s Open.

That said, Thitikul is hardly the first player to establish herself among the game’s best without winning a major. Judy Rankin, for instance, amassed 26 LPGA Tour victories, won the Player of the Year award twice (1976 and 1977), claimed three Vare Trophies, and became the first player to earn more than $100,000 in a single LPGA season. Yet, a major championship remained missing from her resume.

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Jane Blalock faced a similar fate. She recorded 27 LPGA Tour victories, the most by a player without a major title, and holds the remarkable record of 299 consecutive cuts made on the LPGA Tour. Their careers demonstrate that major victories aren’t the sole measure of greatness, even if they can help separate the very best from the rest. And at just 23, Thitikul has plenty of time to add that elusive major title to her impressive resume.

In the meantime, even Nelly Korda has acknowledged the challenge Jeeno Thitikul brings to the table.

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Nelly Korda reveals why Jeeno Thitikul continues to win CME

Korda has come close to winning the CME Group Tour Championship on several occasions, but Jeeno Thitikul continues to stand in her way. The World No. 1 started the final round two shots behind then-tournament leader A Lim Kim but struggled to keep pace, eventually settling for third place after carding a 68.

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Despite making a late charge, the American failed to capitalize on crucial opportunities, including a three-putt par on the 17th.

“It’s really hard to go up against Jeeno out here. I feel like she just has this place figured out. Maybe one day,” Korda admitted, while revealing why the 23-year-old continues to win the season-ending event.

Jeeno Thitikul, too, appeared delighted with her remarkable success at Tiburon. After collecting her third consecutive blue jacket, she joked at the trophy ceremony.

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“Only word I have is don’t change the course until I retire.”

The 23-year-old has now become the first woman since Inbee Park to win the same tournament three years in a row. But it appears she will need to secure a win at a major to finally convince everyone about her greatness.