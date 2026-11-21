The weather may have forced the PGA Tour to change its plans for the final two rounds of the $7.4 million RSM Classic. But tournaments often face such situations, and golf fans have grown accustomed to them. But the PGA Tour’s and tournament management’s subsequent spectator arrangements have sparked a different kind of frustration among fans. After moving Saturday’s third round to Sunday, tournament organizers told ticket holders that they would not accept Saturday tickets for the rescheduled round.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The situation became even more contentious when the tournament confirmed that Monday’s final round would take place without spectators.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Due to unplayable course conditions at Sea Island Golf Club resulting from inclement weather today, the third round of The RSM Classic will be contested on Sunday, November 22, with the final round to be played on Monday, November 23,” the PGA Tour wrote in the statement.

Official statement from the PGA Tour on The RSM Classic. pic.twitter.com/vQ6Edumvu7— PGA Tour Communications (@PGATourComms) November 21, 2026

Shortly after came RSM Classic’s decision to close the grounds to spectators on Monday, during the final round.

ADVERTISEMENT

As shared by NUCLR GOLF in an X post, the RSM Classic’s official social media handle shared an update and wrote, “Only Sunday tickets will be accepted tomorrow. Due to our refund and exchange policy, we will not honor Saturday tickets tomorrow. Round 4 will be played Monday. Grounds will be closed to all patrons on Monday. Golf Channel will televise the event so watch there 🫶.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The disruption followed two days affected by rain and high winds. The course had become saturated, making it impossible to continue with the scheduled round. Golf Digest also reported that more than 2.3 inches of rain fell overnight and into Saturday morning.

The PGA Tour announced the postponement at 12:43 p.m. ET. The Tour also noted that the third-round tee times will run from 9:10 – 11 a.m. ET. Similarly, the fourth-round tee times could run from 7:20 – 9:10 a.m. ET. On both days, tee-offs will be held from holes 1 and 10 and in groups of three.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tournament’s published 2026 ticket terms provide additional context for the admission decision. Its official ticket page states that all sales are final and that tickets are non-refundable under any circumstances. The spectator information page also reiterates the no-refund policy.

However, the general refund policy does not explain why organizers chose not to allow Saturday ticket holders to attend Sunday’s rescheduled round as a goodwill accommodation. More importantly, neither the ticket notice nor the PGA Tour’s official statement explained Monday’s spectator restriction.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PGA Tour also highlighted the historical significance of the scheduling change.

“With last week’s Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions completed on Monday, this will mark the first time with back-to-back unscheduled Monday finishes on Tour since 2015 (Sanderson Farms Championship, World Wide Technology Championship). This will mark the first unscheduled Monday finish at The RSM Classic since 2016, won by Mackenzie Hughes in a five-man playoff,” the PGA Tour wrote in the statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is also historical precedent for tournament organizers offering greater ticket flexibility following weather-related disruptions. At the 2024 Wyndham Championship, organizers prohibited spectators from attending Thursday’s play ahead of Tropical Storm Debby. However, Thursday ticket holders could use their tickets for any of the final three rounds.

The tournament subsequently postponed Thursday’s play entirely and began on Friday. Although the circumstances were different, the decision showed that tournament organizers can offer alternative ticket arrangements when weather disrupts the schedule.

Monday’s finish also carries considerable sporting significance. The RSM Classic is the PGA Tour’s season-ending tournament, and players are competing for full playing status for the 2027 season. According to the Associated Press, Michael Thorbjornsen, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, and Marco Penge shared the lead after 36 holes. Neergaard-Petersen and Penge were both outside the top 100 in the FedEx Cup standings, putting their full playing privileges at risk.

ADVERTISEMENT

That makes the prospect of a spectator-free championship round even more disappointing for those who wanted to witness the season’s final competition in person.

Golf fans question ticket policy and Monday spectator ban

The announcement by the RSM Classic shared by NUCLR GOLF prompted immediate criticism, with one supporter expressing disbelief through a brief reaction: “Insane.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another fan was far more vocal, questioning the lack of communication around the decisions. “This is ridiculous. The Tour is what it is because of the fans. I feel terrible for all those who paid to watch some amazing golf,” the fan wrote.

The comment reflects a central concern emerging from the backlash. Supporters understand that tournament organizers cannot control the weather, but some believe the response to the disruption has given insufficient consideration to people who bought tickets to attend.

The distinction is particularly important because the two decisions involve separate issues. The weather forced the PGA Tour to postpone the third round, but the tournament separately announced that it would not accept Saturday tickets for Sunday’s rescheduled play.

One supporter questioned the logic behind that arrangement, writing, “No spectators for the final round makes literally no sense to me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another fan offered a possible explanation for the decision, though it remains speculation rather than a confirmed reason.

“I am guessing they were not able to find enough workers/volunteers to work the event on Monday which is why they are not allowing spectators. Any other reason is foolish.”

A shortage of workers or volunteers could be one possible operational consideration when extending a tournament by an additional day. However, neither the PGA Tour’s statement nor the tournament’s spectator notice confirmed that staffing caused the grounds to close.

The lack of an explanation has therefore become an important part of the controversy. The Tour’s official statement provided details on the revised playing schedule, tee times, starting arrangements, and historical context. However, it did not address spectator access. Meanwhile, the tournament’s separate notice outlined the restrictions without explaining why the final round could not accommodate patrons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another supporter summed up the disappointment with a simple “Not great.”

The issue is less about the weather-related postponement and more about how they handled attendance options. A clearer explanation from tournament organizers could go a long way toward addressing the frustration.