‘This Is Wild’: Golf Fans Slam KFT Championship Over Ticket Prices & Lack of Basic Amenities

Before becoming one of the PGA Tour’s biggest names, Scottie Scheffler competed on the Korn Ferry Tour while working toward his place among the sport’s elite. That’s the appeal of the tour’s season finale: fans get to watch emerging talents before they make it big. But at this year’s championship, the conversation has taken an unexpected turn.

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Spectators are questioning whether the price of admission and the facilities on offer make the experience worthwhile. The debate gained traction on social media after Monday Q Info, a golf news account that regularly covers the Korn Ferry Tour, shared a screenshot of the Saturday grounds ticket.

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The ticket, which allows spectators to walk the course during the KFT Championship, was priced at $40, plus $8 in fees, bringing the total to $48.

Designed by Arnold Palmer and opened in 2007, The Federal Club originally welcomed the public for tee times. However, it has been a private club for more than a decade. The Korn Ferry Tour signed a four-year deal with Henrico County and local tourism groups to bring its season-ending event to the course. Richmond also has experience hosting golf crowds.

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The city recently lost its PGA Tour Champions event, which ran for 10 years before ending in 2025. The tour features players aged 50 and older. According to Richmond Magazine, the event attracted around 30,000 spectators each year and generated nearly $35 million in economic impact. These numbers suggest that Richmond has an established golf audience, although they do not prove that most spectators are older.

Still, if many spectators are older, making the course easier to access becomes even more important, particularly given the complaints raised by those who attended this year’s event.

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“I spent 3 days at the event. It is over a mile walk from parking to the 1st tee. No spectator shuttle available unless you say you have a disability. Almost a mile from 9 green to 10 tee, again, no spectator shuttle available. No benches to sit on the course. Brutal,” a fan said on X.

Another fan revealed that they had walked just under 10 miles each day they attended the event. They also claimed that many spectators did not return for the second day.

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Paying almost $50 to attend the KFT did not sit well with fans, who argued that the tour’s purpose is to showcase the sport’s rising stars. Ticket prices at standard PGA Tour events can reach $150 or even $350 for majors. However, the difference lies in what’s at stake.

“We need to find more ways for people to come out and see them, not less. If you’re in the area and want to go, let me know, and I’ll try to find some tickets,” one fan wrote.

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The post struck a nerve. One reply said he took his family of four to a Double-A baseball game last summer for about the same total. Another fan wrote, “I think I paid $25 for adults at Lecom. Under 16 were free.”

The fan later suggested that the Tour may not be responsible for setting ticket prices, attributing the decision to the company running the event. However, there is no clear confirmation of who sets the prices.

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Other tournaments have found ways to improve the fan experience. The LECOM Suncoast Classic offers free parking at an off-site lot, with trolleys taking spectators to the course. In Omaha, the Pinnacle Bank Championship offers free shuttle rides from a nearby community college lot because there is no public parking next to the course. It also offers free admission to children aged 15 and under when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Active-duty military members, veterans, and first responders can also attend for free.

The tournament’s former home, Victoria National in Indiana, also made a change in 2021, replacing its shuttle service with on-site parking. Fans who spoke to local TV said the walk was easy.

The Federal Club does get one thing right. According to its official website, children aged 18 and under can enter for free when accompanied by an adult with a ticket. This addresses a question raised by a fan during Saturday’s discussion, who said they could not find that information. Military members, veterans, and healthcare workers can also get free admission if they register in advance.

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While the debate over ticket prices and spectator facilities has drawn attention away from the action, the championship still has a compelling story unfolding on the course. At just 19, Blades Brown is chasing a piece of Korn Ferry Tour history, with the chance to join a list of teenage winners who have since gone on to establish themselves on the PGA Tour.

Blades Brown Chases History Amid Fan Experience Concerns

Blades Brown has already experienced competing on a big stage. In January, he shared the final group with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler at The American Express, finishing tied for 18th after shooting a course-record 12-under 60 in the second round.

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Brown carried that experience into the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, shooting a 3-under 68 on Saturday to take the 54-hole lead at 16-under par, one shot ahead of Austin Hitt. It was the fourth time Brown had held a 54-hole lead or co-lead, but he was still searching for his first professional victory after failing to convert his previous three opportunities.

However, Hitt has since moved to the top of the leaderboard at 17-under par, opening a two-shot lead over Brown, who sits at 15-under through the turn.

A victory would make Brown the second-youngest winner in Korn Ferry Tour history and the fifth teenager to win an event on the tour. The four teenagers who achieved the feat before him were Aldrich Potgieter, Jason Day, Sungjae Im and Akshay Bhatia. All four went on to win on the PGA Tour.

Severe weather also affected Sunday’s final round at The Federal Club. With a hurricane approaching, officials moved tee times earlier, scheduling groups to start from the first and 10th tees between 7:30 and 9:18 a.m. However, the gates were scheduled to open at 9 a.m., meaning some groups may have started playing before spectators could enter the course. The tournament warned that all times could change.

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As the final round unfolded, the leaderboard continued to shift. Austin Hitt moved to the top at 17-under par, opening a two-shot lead over Brown, who was 15-under through the turn.

The Korn Ferry Tour gives fans a chance to watch future stars before they reach the PGA Tour. If the next generation of elite players is competing in Richmond, spectators deserve a fair chance to watch them up close. With three more editions scheduled at The Federal Club, organisers have time to address concerns about ticket prices, the lack of spectator shuttles, and course facilities before the tournament returns next year.