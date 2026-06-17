‘This Is Worse’: Golf Fans Rip Into Jason Day as Bold Shinnecock Outfit Goes Viral

Jason Day performed well at the 2026 Masters with a T12 finish. However, his golf performance was not the talk among fans during the first major of the season; it might not be at the U.S. Open 2026, either. At Augusta National, fans are more interested in the outfit the Australian professional wore during the practice round at Shinnecock Hills.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Jason Day’s outfit is ______.📍 Practice Round Wednesday at the U.S. Open,” Golf.com asked in an X post.

ADVERTISEMENT

The post featured a video of the 13-time PGA Tour winner practicing ahead of the third major of the season. He was in a T-shirt with multicolored patches in blue, grey, and white, a white cap, white shorts, and white shoes.

Golf.com’s post went viral, getting over 7,500 views and multiple comments within four hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 38-year-old wears Malbon Golf outfits for PGA Tour events. He signed a deal with the apparel brand and announced it in January 2024 via an X post. Day declined a Nike deal reportedly worth around $100 million to sign with Malbon Golf. Since then, he has worn the outfits on numerous occasions, putting him in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

For instance, during the 2024 Masters, he wore baggy navy-blue parachute pants and a multi-colored sweater vest. The vest had “No. 313. Malbon Golf Championship” written on it in large block letters. It sparked such a huge controversy that Augusta National officials asked him to remove it mid-round in Round 2. Even though he looked confused about the decision, Day respectfully complied with the request.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open, he wore a Malbon windbreaker jacket with a large logo on the back. Before Round 3, PGA Tour officials asked him to tape over the Malbon logo. The reason was that the outfit violated logo size regulations. As a result, the major champion had to remove his jacket and play the third round in a short-sleeved polo he was wearing underneath.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2025 Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the 2025 Genesis Invitational, the 2025 U.S. Open, the 2025 Open Championship, and other events had similar stories. Either the fans didn’t like the outfit, or the officials asked for it to be removed right away. In fact, Augusta National officials asked Day and Malbon Golf to have all four days’ outfits pre-approved to avoid any issues later.

The former World No. 1 is no stranger to viral wardrobe moments. However, this latest outfit has reignited the conversation surrounding his partnership with Malbon Golf. The brand has become known for its increasingly unconventional approach to golf apparel, and so has Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans roast Jason Day’s latest Malbon look at the U.S. Open 2026

One fan questioned sponsorship obligations: “Proves pro golfers do care about money ….this is worse than the puffy shirt!” The fan asked whether the increase in conventional looks was because of a partnership with Malbon Golf. The apparel brand has been focusing on a streetwear-inspired approach to golf fashion. Jason Day has become the face of this approach. The partnership has produced several viral wardrobe moments over the past two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another user aimed at the deal itself: “Makes you wonder how bankrupt was he when he signed that deal? 🤷🏼” After turning pro in 2006 and joining the PGA Tour in 2008, Day has made $66,692,017 in official career earnings. However, he made the deal with Malbon Golf when he was not performing at his best, winning one event in 2010, one in 2014, five in 2015, three in 2016, and two in 2018. But since then, he has only won the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson. Thus, despite his millions in winnings, fans continue to question his move away from Nike.

“If Sopranos played golf,” one fan wrote while focusing purely on the outfit’s appearance. The fan was comparing the look to a famous television crime drama. This comparison also reflected the constant criticism of Day’s fashion choices.

One fan even brought the deal he rejected into the picture: “All he’s missing is some Nike Elite socks.” Nike Elite socks are an iconic accessory in basketball and sneaker culture. Adding them to the mix would bring out the proper, not-golf look. The fan was trying to take a jab at Day through this comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

While many fans were saying different things, one of them kept it very short. Giving a straightforward answer to Golf.com’s question, the fan gave a single-word answer to fill in the blank. “Redneck,” the user said. Redneck refers to an anti-establishment style that rejects traditional dress codes in favor of casual and outdoor-lifestyle aesthetics.

This reaction storm follows a series of previous controversies surrounding Jason Day’s apparel. This includes his widely discussed Masters outfits, a gray sweatsuit at Pebble Beach, and patriotic-themed looks that drew online criticism.