Missing an LPGA Tour card by a single spot in October 2024 felt like the cruelest heartbreak of Kim Kaufman’s career. Less than two weeks later, a breast cancer diagnosis completely overshadowed that setback and made the missed card secondary. Now 35 and cancer-free, the former LPGA regular refuses to frame her 2026 return as a Hollywood script.

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“This isn’t the movies. We don’t just get to come and win the U.S. Open because you had cancer, so … We keep at it,” Kaufman told Golf Channel.

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Kaufman spent seven seasons on the LPGA Tour after joining in 2014 and later won three titles on the Epson Tour. She entered the 2024 Epson Tour Championship at 14th in the season standings, inside the top-15 cutoff for a 2025 LPGA card. Instead, a missed cut dropped her to 16th.

“It was obviously devastating. I was the girl who missed out by one spot,” Kaufman said.

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LPGA Q-School in December 2024 still offered another route back to the top level. Before Kaufman could tee it up again, however, a lingering health concern from spring 2024 turned into a life-altering diagnosis.

From a One-Spot Miss to a Stage 2B Diagnosis

Kaufman had noticed a dimple in her left breast in spring 2024 and raised it during a September doctor’s appointment. After returning from the Epson Tour finale, she underwent a mammogram, an ultrasound, and a biopsy in Texas. On Oct. 19, 2024, a phone call confirmed stage 2B invasive ductal carcinoma at age 33.

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“I found out that I had breast cancer, so quickly everything changed and you could care less about where you finished the tour champ, your perspective changes,” Kaufman said.

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The diagnosis forced her to withdraw from Q-School and begin more than seven months of treatment. Surgeons performed a lumpectomy in November 2024 and discovered the cancer had spread to a lymph node. Four rounds of chemotherapy and 33 radiation sessions followed before doctors declared her cancer-free in June 2025.

Navigating those grueling months demanded more than medical care alone. To handle the shock and physical toll, Kaufman leaned directly on the problem-solving habits she built across a decade in professional golf.

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How a Golfer’s Mindset Shaped Her Recovery and Return

“It’s really scary, but then you immediately shift to, ‘OK, what do we know? Like, tell me more. And then what can we do?’ And I think that’s how most of us play golf,” Kaufman explained.

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She paired that mental discipline with strict nutrition, steady hydration, zero alcohol, and gym workouts featuring box jumps she had avoided since college. Competitive golf resumed in July 2025 on the Annika Women’s All-Pro Tour, followed by a tie for 37th place on the Epson Tour in September. By December 2025, she had fought her way back to the final stage of LPGA Q-School.

Kaufman played a full 19-event Epson Tour schedule in 2026, recording one top-10 finish and tying for 27th at October’s season-ending championship in Indian Wells.

“It was special to come back, and to play it and be there and not be really thinking about cancer at all and just being there to compete,” she said.

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Despite that milestone, she finished 59th on the season points list, 44 spots shy of an LPGA card.

“Life and golf doesn’t owe me anything just because I had cancer,” Kaufman said.

While her scoring results fell short of an instant fairy-tale comeback, Kaufman found a deeper way to measure impact inside the ropes. Her experience soon sparked a push to protect the health of fellow tour players.

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Turning Survival Into Advocacy and a 2027 LPGA Push

In 2025, Kaufman teamed up with fellow player Dorsey Addicks to launch free health screenings at the Hartford HealthCare Women’s Championship. The program provides breast and skin cancer checks alongside blood pressure and cholesterol tests for everyone in the field. Kaufman continues to champion the Connecticut event while urging women never to delay annual wellness exams.

“Don’t let your fear of hearing those words make you put your head in the sand. At the end of the day, cancer doesn’t care if you’re afraid. It’s going to be growing in there, and you’re going to wish so much that you would have went earlier,” Kaufman urged.

“If you go early, the doctors we have in this world — the medicine we have, they do amazing things. The only thing you can control is how early you go,” she added.

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Alongside her advocacy, the former ball-striking standout is using this offseason to sharpen her swing mechanics. She is mapping out potential LPGA starts for 2027 with one clear ambition: finishing her career back on the top tour.

“Hopefully next year will be the season,” Kaufman said.

With a full, healthy offseason ahead for the first time since 2023, Kaufman enters 2027 focused on regaining the ball-striking form that once carried her to the LPGA’s top tier. She expects no favors from the game, only another fair chance to earn her card back shot by shot.