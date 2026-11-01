‘This One Meant a Lot’: Amanda Balionis Reacts as Amateur Golfer Breaks Down After Emotional Victory

An emotional moment following a golf victory caught Amanda Balionis’s attention. It prompted the CBS Sports reporter to share a heartfelt message for amateur golfer Fifa Laopakdee. The Thai golfer became emotional while thanking his parents after a memorable triumph, and Balionis had a reassuring response when he apologized for breaking down during the interview.

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Balionis reshared an Instagram post from the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, The R&A, and the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation on her Instagram Story. Alongside the video, she wrote, “This one meant a lot 🫶” and added, “Huge congratulations to @fifalaopakdee.”

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The original post carried the caption, “An emotional win ❤️ This is what it’s all about #AACgolf.”

However, it was the exchange between Laopakdee and Balionis that gave the moment its emotional weight.

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During the interview, Laopakdee took a moment to acknowledge the sacrifices made by his parents, who could not attend the championship.

“And also thanks to my biggest fan, my mom and my dad, back home, they couldn’t make it this year, but I wish they were here, but they’re probably watching me on TV right now. Thanks for all your sacrifice. I’m sorry,” Laopakdee said as he struggled to hold back his emotions.

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Fifa Laopakdee’s emotional moment followed a historic achievement

His victory at the 2026 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship carried considerable significance, particularly given the difficult stretch he had experienced earlier in the year.

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The 21-year-old Thai golfer successfully defended his title at Te Arai Links’ South Course in New Zealand. He finished at six under par with a total of 278, three strokes ahead of New Zealand’s Zack Swanwick.

The Arizona State University senior also became only the second golfer to win consecutive editions of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, joining Hideki Matsuyama, who did so in 2010 and 2011.

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The victory was particularly meaningful because Laopakdee had been working through a challenging period in his golf career.

Speaking after his win, he explained that he kept believing in himself despite struggling to produce the results he wanted.

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“I feel like I’m more proud of myself this year because I never stopped believing in myself, and even though I had a tough year,” he said.

Laopakdee’s successful title defense also involved a significant comeback during the final round.

He began Sunday two strokes behind Swanwick. Laopakdee dropped two shots over his opening eight holes, making the challenge even tougher.

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However, he found his rhythm over the closing stretch. He played his final 10 holes in three-under par. Birdies at the ninth, 11th, and 17th helped him finish with a one-under-par 70.

The biggest momentum shift came at the par-4 11th.

Laopakdee was two shots behind Swanwick when the New Zealander’s approach landed in a greenside bunker. His recovery shot rolled back down the slope, eventually contributing to a triple bogey. Laopakdee, meanwhile, converted his birdie opportunity.

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The sequence resulted in a four-shot swing, turning Laopakdee’s deficit into an advantage.

Reflecting on the moment, he said, “It was a huge momentum shift, that’s for sure.”

He also admitted that his hands were shaking after making the putt because he realized he had taken the lead.

Laopakdee eventually maintained his advantage and secured a three-shot victory, completing another memorable comeback after his first Asia-Pacific Amateur title in Dubai in 2025.

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As the 2026 Asia-Pacific Amateur champion, he earned an invitation to the 2027 Masters Tournament and an exemption into the 155th Open Championship at St Andrews.

He had made his debut at both major championships earlier in 2026.

Considering Laopakdee’s triumph and the significance of the victory, it is no surprise that he got emotional and apologized as soon as he couldn’t hold back tears.

But Amanda Balionis immediately reassured him that there was no reason to apologize.

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“There’s no need to apologize. We all know the work that goes into this and how hard this game can be. And working through that toughness is what creates champions, and that’s what you are today,” she responded.

Her words acknowledged the emotional investment behind the achievement. The moment appeared to carry a particular significance for the CBS Sports reporter. Her response also reflected an approach to sports interviews that she has discussed publicly, especially when athletes become vulnerable while talking about their achievements.

She recently revisited a similar emotional golf interview that still holds a special place in her career.

Speaking to Claire Rogers on Skratch, Balionis explained why the conversation with Dustin Johnson after his 2020 Masters victory remained so meaningful to her.

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Johnson had just won his first Green Jacket at Augusta National on November 15, 2020. He finished the tournament at 20-under 268, setting a new Masters scoring record and beating Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im by five strokes.

Following the Green Jacket ceremony, Amanda Balionis asked Johnson what the achievement would have meant to his younger self.

Johnson responded, “I definitely wouldn’t believe myself. It’s a dream come true.”

As he struggled to speak through his emotions, he admitted, “It’s hard to talk.”

Rather than interrupting him, Balionis allowed the silence to continue.

“I think if I would’ve tried to insert myself in that moment of silence before he got emotional, I don’t think he gets emotional. I don’t think we ever get to see truly how much that meant to him,” she said.

She also explained how that experience continues to influence her approach to interviews.

The connection between the two interviews is particularly interesting. Johnson was an established major champion celebrating a career-defining achievement, while Laopakdee is an amateur golfer reflecting on a significant milestone in his developing career.

Both interactions, however, revealed something beyond the final score. They showed what those victories meant to the people who achieved them.

Golf often celebrates achievements through trophies, records, rankings, and memorable shots. However, moments like Laopakdee’s emotional interview reveal the personal stories behind those accomplishments.

That is what made Amanda Balionis’ simple Instagram Story message particularly fitting.