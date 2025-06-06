‘This Sucks’: Rory McIlroy Becomes a Laughing Stock as $9.5M PGA Tour Event Turns Into a Nightmare

Rory McIlroy’s performance at the PGA Championship was a letdown, to say the least. He struggled with his driving, missing 30 of 56 fairways and finishing near the bottom in that category. His approach game wasn’t much better, ranking 65th in Strokes Gained: Approach and 69th in proximity. Despite a decent short game, McIlroy’s overall performance was marred by his driving issues, which significantly impacted his ability to hit greens in regulation. Reports emerged that officials considered his driver non-conforming, and the USGA confirmed they conducted testing at the PGA of America’s request. McIlroy and his team declined to comment on the situation, adding to the speculation. To make matters worse, McIlroy also skipped media appearances for all four rounds, sparking criticism from golf writer Michael McEwan, who noted that other players face backlash for similar behavior. And just when you thought things were getting better for McIlory, everything turned into dust.

You see, McIlroy is currently playing at the RBC Canadian Open, where he’s struggling to find his form, currently sitting at T146 with a score of +4. As McIlroy navigates the $9.5 million event, his recent struggles and controversies have raised concerns about his current form and approach to the game, and many are saying that he might miss the cut. With ongoing issues with his driving, McIlroy’s recent performances have left many questioning his consistency.

Despite being off pace, McIlroy said, “I actually felt like I played OK. It was my first outing with a new driver, and I felt like that went pretty well. I hit some good iron shots, missed a couple of greens and didn’t get them up and down, especially those last couple holes. Overall, I’m pretty happy with how I played. I need to go a little bit lower [on Friday] and over the weekend to have a chance.”

The golfer has become a subject of concern and mockery in the golf world, with many wondering if he’ll be able to regain his top form and reclaim his spot among the game’s elite.

Netizens think Rory McIlroy is ‘completely washed’

Starting off strong with what one fan said, “MC. I think winning masters has him lacking motivation. May take a while to rediscover”, while the other wrote, “Miss cut this week and definitely more this season. Completely washed.” If McIlroy does miss the cut, which he most likely will, it’s surely going to be a huge blow for the 2025 Masters champion. You see, the last time he missed the cut was at the 2024 Open Championship and that too had happened after 5 years of no missed cuts. At Royal Troon, McIlroy struggled, carding rounds of 78 and 75 to finish 11-over-par, five shots back of the cutline. He admitted that the damage was done on Thursday, with a seven-over-par round of 78 that included just one birdie, four bogeys, and two doubles. McIlroy reflected on his round, saying, “I think once I made the eight on the fourth hole, that was it… I mean, I knew from then I’d sort of resigned myself to the fact that I wasn’t going to shoot four or five-under-par”.

One fan wrote, “Well that’s not good”, while the other said, “He won’t be doing any media this weekend.” And it is likely that he won’t. Well, if he does skip the media round at this event as well, it shouldn’t be a surprise but perhaps this time he won’t. McIlroy defended his decision not to speak to the media after each of his four rounds at the PGA Championship, citing frustration over news leaking that his driver had been declared nonconforming in pre-tournament testing. “I was a little pissed off because I knew that [Scottie’s] driver had failed on Monday, but my name was the one that was leaked,” McIlroy said. “It was supposed to stay confidential. Two members of the media were the ones that leaked it.” He added that he didn’t want to “get up there and say something that I regretted” while trying to protect Scottie Scheffler, TaylorMade, the USGA, PGA of America, and himself from further controversy.

One fan wrote something that maybe everyone in the golf world can relate to right now, “This sucks.” It does. So, what are your thoughts on the matter? Let us know in the comment section below!